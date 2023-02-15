0.7.2: The Engineer now ready for testing!

0.7.1e1: The Botanist

Hey Drifters,

We've got a new update to test out; The Engineer!

With the recent addition of parks and flowers, the current build radius quickly got too small. So, with this patch, we're changing up how building space and town movement works. Instead of a circle defining how near your town can move to landmarks, it's now based on your town's actual shape. If you build your town in the shape of a triangle, you'll be moving a triangle around on the map. If you decide to make a squiggly wave of a town, you can slither inbetween landmarks like a snake. All up to you!

In addition, the max building range has been increased from 50 to 150, allowing you to build 9 times as much as before.

What's next?

We're working towards 'finishing' the work we did with handmade maps, and forging it into a more continuous experience, increasing the map size. We'll be rolling out some tests after this patch goes live.

This patch is still in development and can be tested on the experimental branch to give feedback.

This is how you can enable the experimental branch of Flotsam. This will only work when you're not in a game:

Open Steam Library Right click Flotsam Select Properties Go to tab 'Betas' at the top. Select 'Experimental' in the drop-down.

Changelog

Early Access 0.7.2e1: The Engineer

The Engineer and Town movement changes

New Specialist: The Engineer.

Updated town collision to use the town shape as a collider.

Implemented Physics-based town movement.

Maximum build radius increased from 50 to 150.

Town now has a weight cap. Once the cap is reached, you can no longer build.

Townheart adds 3000 weight tugging capacity.

New construction: Town Tugger. The Town Tugger adds 1000 weight capacity.

Weight tiers are now based on a percentage of the total tug capacity.

Removed double-click town movement.

Fixes