Regular update - 0.6.4

Version 0.6.4 is out, new features and a few corrections for today !
- Add a select character functionality : when starting a new game, you can now choose a cat model, between 7 cats available.
- Add a quick access to unlocked mini-game : when you discover a mini-game and finish it at least one time (with any score), you unlock direct access to it, available in the player menu. With that, you can access to this mini-game from anywhere.
- Modify some physics and friction of the cat, smoothing movements and fixing some glitches.
- Fixing some building on the terrain, especially in the end game zone.
- Fix an issue coming when loading some save game, blocking the loading.
