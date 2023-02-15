 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Cat Life update for 15 February 2023

Regular update - 0.6.4

Share · View all patches · Build 10560939 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Version 0.6.4 is out, new features and a few corrections for today !

  • Add a select character functionality : when starting a new game, you can now choose a cat model, between 7 cats available.
  • Add a quick access to unlocked mini-game : when you discover a mini-game and finish it at least one time (with any score), you unlock direct access to it, available in the player menu. With that, you can access to this mini-game from anywhere.
  • Modify some physics and friction of the cat, smoothing movements and fixing some glitches.
  • Fixing some building on the terrain, especially in the end game zone.
  • Fix an issue coming when loading some save game, blocking the loading.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2204761
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link