 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Backpack Hero update for 15 February 2023

Tote redesign Hotfix!

Share · View all patches · Build 10560896 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Bug Fixes:
Saw Mill and Piggy Bang can only be played on Carvings
Fixed the Potion Seller event - and now other potions can be discovered by Tote
Fixed spikes which are now appropriately added to shields when using the Carpenter
Fixed a glitch with the Dreaming Sword in the Item Atlas
Fixed a glitch with the Venom Sword in the Item Atlas
Fixed a glitch with the Mossy Mace in the Item Atlas
Tote can no longer find the fish sword
Flowers now cost 6 gold (in-line with other common items)
Master Smith is temporarily unavailable for Tote
Book of Nightmares now removes its effect on Discard

Changed files in this update

Depot 1970581
  • Loading history…
Depot 1970582
  • Loading history…
Depot 1970583
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link