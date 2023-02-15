Tote redesign Hotfix!

Bug Fixes:
Saw Mill and Piggy Bang can only be played on Carvings
Fixed the Potion Seller event - and now other potions can be discovered by Tote
Fixed spikes which are now appropriately added to shields when using the Carpenter
Fixed a glitch with the Dreaming Sword in the Item Atlas
Fixed a glitch with the Venom Sword in the Item Atlas
Fixed a glitch with the Mossy Mace in the Item Atlas
Tote can no longer find the fish sword
Flowers now cost 6 gold (in-line with other common items)
Master Smith is temporarily unavailable for Tote
Book of Nightmares now removes its effect on Discard
