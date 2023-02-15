Tote redesign Hotfix!

Bug Fixes:

Saw Mill and Piggy Bang can only be played on Carvings

Fixed the Potion Seller event - and now other potions can be discovered by Tote

Fixed spikes which are now appropriately added to shields when using the Carpenter

Fixed a glitch with the Dreaming Sword in the Item Atlas

Fixed a glitch with the Venom Sword in the Item Atlas

Fixed a glitch with the Mossy Mace in the Item Atlas

Tote can no longer find the fish sword

Flowers now cost 6 gold (in-line with other common items)

Master Smith is temporarily unavailable for Tote

Book of Nightmares now removes its effect on Discard