Season 02 Patch Notes - Multiplayer/Special Ops/Ranked Play

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Welcome to Season 02!

We will detail all the new content coming with the launch of this season below, but a few highlights include:

Resurgence is back with the arrival of our Ashika Island map.

Complete Path of the Ronin Challenges in Modern Warfare II or Warzone 2.0 to earn rewards, including a fan-favorite weapon.

Vanquish your opponents like a true warrior with the new Ronin Operator and five new weapons during the Season, three of which are available for free in the Battle Pass.

New Personal Watercraft Vehicle. Engage in fast-paced aquatic combat utilizing the new aquatic vehicle.

These Patch Notes also highlight many gameplay adjustments and bug fixes across Modern Warfare II. Keep reading for all the intel on this update… and what might be coming in future updates!

BATTLE PASS

An all-new Battle Pass arrives with Season 02, which includes 3 new weapons and plenty of rewards for forging your path. On top of new rewards, we have improved the overall polish and usability of the Battle Pass for Season 02. Check out the Call of Duty blog for a closer look at the Battle Pass!

EVENTS

Path of the Ronin New Event

The Path of the Ronin will present Players with a variety of Challenges spanning several weeks based on the Seven Virtues of Bushido:

🌸 Integrity 🌸 Respect 🌸 Courage 🌸Honor 🌸 Compassion 🌸 Sincerity 🌸 Loyalty

Each of the seven Challenges comes with a reward for completion, which can include an Operator Skin, Weapon Blueprint, Weapon Charm, and more. The first three of these Challenges will go live on season launch, with two more each following week. Complete them all in Warzone 2.0 or Modern Warfare II to receive the new Crossbow Weapon.

PROGRESSION

At the start of Season 02, the Prestige Rank cap will be increased to Prestige 10, with the level cap increased to 450. Specifically, players can unlock the following new Prestige Ranks:

Prestige 6: Unlocked at Level 300

Prestige 7: Unlocked at Level 350

Prestige 8: Unlocked at Level 400

Prestige 9: Unlocked at Level 450 (maximum level that can be achieved in Season 02)

WEAPONS

ISO Hemlock: Assault Rifle

This powerful and enhanced rifle from Expedite Firearms is designed to take both 5.56 and subsonic .300 BLK ammunition, providing battlefield-advantage in any situation.

Can be acquired for free via the Season 02 Battle Pass.

KV Broadside: Shotgun

Bringing the power of the 12 gauge to the Kastov Platform, the KV Broadside is the fastest-firing semi-auto firearm in the shotgun class. Destroys targets at close range with impunity.

Can be acquired for free via the Season 02 Battle Pass.

Dual Kodachis: Melee

A powerful melee weapon that can quickly move towards a target with a longer-range attack. Each swipe has an impressive range and faster forward motion towards enemies compared to the Knife melee weapon, though this comes at a slight cost, a slower strafe and sprint speed.

Can be acquired for free via the Season 02 Battle Pass.

Crossbow: Marksman Rifle

Silent and agile, this high-performance crossbow fires 20.0” bolts with exceptional lethality. Exclusive customization, distinct functionality, and unique ammunition types put this weapon in a class of its own. Standard 20.0” bolts are recoverable, and are undetected by trophy systems.

Can be acquired by completing all seven Path of the Ronin Event challenges or purchased via Store Bundle.

Weapon Tuning Update

Our goal for Weapon Tuning has always been to deliver an experience that provides Players with deep customization for their favorite weapons: building a unique loadout for a precise personal playstyle. After examining Weapon Tuning in Season 01, we want to offer more value for Players by elevating the pros and reducing the cons of Tuning attributes. We are committed to making the system more rewarding for players going forward, without sacrificing overall weapon balance across the game.

The results of this adjustment will generally be felt as an increase in the overall impact of Attachments, with the effects of Attachment Tuning becoming more significant.

Tuning Balances

Tuning has been enabled for Laser attachments

Tuning Sliders have been updated for numerous attachments

Some beneficial Tuning attribute magnitudes have been increased

Some harmful Tuning attribute magnitudes have been decreased

Season 01 Pro-Tuned Blueprints have received performance adjustments

Weapon Balancing

» Assault Rifles «

M13B

Increased damage at mid range

Increased upper torso damage

Kastov 762

Small damage reduction

Added additional long range damage falloff

Lachmann-556

Increased semi auto rate of fire

M4

Increased semi auto rate of fire

STB 556

Fixed an issue with the Single Tap Mod Magazine attachment which caused the weapon to deal considerably less damage to the upper left leg

» Battle Rifles «

Lachmann-762

Decreased full auto head and torso damage

Increased semi-auto upper torso damage

Increased semi auto rate of fire

Reduced full auto recoil

Increased damage on long range

Added minimum damage against armor

FTac Recon

Decreased full auto upper torso damage

Sped up ads time

Reduced full auto recoil

Increased close range damage distance

Increased lower torso damage multiplier

Added minimum damage against armor

SO-14

Increased semi auto rate of fire

Increased long range damage

Reduced semi-auto headshot damage

Added minimum damage against armor

TAQ-V

Decreased mid-range damage

Increased semi-auto torso damage

Reduced semi auto leg damage

Decreased full auto head damage

Decreased full auto head damage

Reduced semi auto rate of fire

» Handguns «

X13 Auto

Reduced damage while using Akimbo

Increase lower body damage

Increased close range damage

Increase damage distances

» Launchers «

STRELA-P

Removed activation distance for projectile

Projectile will now explode at any range

RPG-7

Small increase to splash damage amount

Small reduction to splash damage range

» Light Machine Guns «

RPK

Small reduction to ADS movement speed

Reduced mid and long-range damage

Reduced damage ranges

Small increase to ADS time

RAAL MG

Increased recoil

» Marksman Rifles «

EBR-14

Reduced long range damage

Increased upper torso damage

Added minimum damage against armor

LM-S

Added minimum damage against armor

TAQ-M

Slight increase to rate of fire

Increased upper torso damage

Added minimum damage against armor

» Melee «

Increased non-lunging melee damage range, allows Players to hit equipment on the ground with melee while crouched

Melee attacks with non-Melee Weapons will now require three hits to kill a fully armored enemy instead of two

» Submachine Guns «

Vasznev-9K

Reduced mid-to-long range damage

Minibak

Reduced damage ranges

Reduced lower torso damage at close range

Reduced lower body damage at mid to close range

Added minimum damage against armor

Fennec 45

Decreased damage overall

Decreased headshot damage

Added minimum damage against armor

» Sniper Rifles «

Signal 50

Reduced sprint out speed

Reduced movement speed

Reduced long range damage

Small decrease to bullet velocity

» Attachments «

Reduced ADS penalty for bipods

Fixed an issue with choke attachments scaling hip spread incorrectly

VEHICLES

New Vehicle

Personal Watercraft

A nimble seacraft capable of swiftly carrying up to two Operators across any body of water.

Adjustments

Vehicle turrets now cool down faster if they don’t overheat

Added War Track customization on the Armored Truck

Added EV charging stations for the GMC Hummer EV

Shooting windows no longer damages the vehicle itself

Make vehicle exits less likely to fail beneath low roofs

Vehicle Bug Fixes

Fixed an issue where players could get unlimited fuel by leaning out of vehicles

Fixed an issue with the refueling bar not appearing under certain conditions

Fixed an issue with vehicle armor not reducing explosion damage properly

Fixed an issue where the Heavy Tank tracks weren't animating properly

Fixed various ways the Player could get out of bounds with vehicle collisions

Fixed the low-fuel warning not clearing for passengers when there wasn’t a driver

OPERATORS

New Operators

Daniel “Ronin” Shinoda

Ronin is the ex-Special Forces fighter known for his mastery of multiple fighting styles and unconventional warfare.

AUDIO

Adjustments

Proximity chat now fades out more effectively over distance

Improved sound effect of reloading underwater

Audio Bug Fixes

Addressed a number of missing audio elements in the UI

Fixed an issue where ping sounds could be missing when pinging items or map locations from certain positions

Fixed an issue affecting the sound effect for an enemy dropping cash onto the ground upon death

Fixed several issues where specific materials were occluding incorrectly

See other mode-specific audio fixes below

SOCIAL

Adjustments

Added a wide range of usability improvements across Social screens

Improved sorting of Friends List to prioritize playable, joinable and online Players higher in List

Added Party Finder option within Special Ops Raid lobby

Added ability to send quick “Thank You” message to squad/teammate after some in-game actions (i.e. Being Revived, Being Bought Back, Picking Up Dropped Loot)

Added a search bar option when inviting Players to Friends, Parties, and Groups

Added additional invite privacy settings

Increased refresh frequency of Recent Players list to dynamically update list faster

Added shortcut to manage Blocked Players

Added mode-based Recent Players filtering

Added offline Players as option for channel invites

Added ability to report Groups for toxicity (i.e. Group Name, Group Description)

Added notification stacking for high-volume notification types (i.e. Group Invites)

Improve visibility changes across all game modes - assigned color + squad color integration

Social Bug Fixes

Fixed a number of online status, party invite, friend invites and joinability related issues

Significant fixes related to voice chat channels based on observed issues and player feedback

Fixed navigational related issues forcing users back to home page when inviting friends or sending group invites

Fixed an issue causing Emblems to sometimes revert to a placeholder image

Fixed several bugs related to muting/unmuting other Players

Fixed bugs related to inviting Player to game and social channels

Fixed an issue that prevented Players from muting or unmuting self in select scenarios

Fixed crash related to accepting old party invites from channels menu

Fixed an issue that caused text-chat messages to sometimes appear blank

Fixed an issue preventing Players from connecting or disconnecting from channels

Fixed an issue causing players to be unable to change weapon in Player Showcase

Fixed issues impacting ability to scroll to end of large Friends List

Improved visibility of Code of Conduct related warning notifications and penalties within the Notification Center

Fixed an issue that caused Recent Player List to sometimes appear incorrectly as empty or show all Players as offline

Fixed multiple bugs related to Recent Players sorting and filters when specifying recent lobbies, squads and teams

Fixed multiple bugs related to current speaker visibility and mute status

Fixed an issue causing large Group member lists to not update or be scrollable

Fixed an issue that prevented Players from selecting Group Privacy as “request to join”

Limited number of Group notification pop-ups sent to Group Owners

Improved Group Browser search options including filtering by labels and sorting

UI/UX

Adjustments

Improved navigation and organization of Camo menu including

Clearer tracking of your progress

Discoverability of camos you have unlocked

Improved view, rotation and zoom of Operators and weapons in preview

Slight increase to animation speed of the Polyatomic Camo

More polished Social tab, including improved channel swapping and player muting

Added “My Bundles” section to the Customize tab that contains all Bundles a Player owns

Quick Equip option for items from Battlepass, My Bundles, and Store

Reticle previews in Store and Gunsmith

Improved clarity of attachment blocking logic in Gunsmith

Updated Loadouts UI to support Pro-Tuning changes

Updated UI to reflect improvements to tracer packs

Improved After Action Report UI

UI/UX Bug Fixes

Addressed some issues blocking camo progression across certain weapons

Fixed some incorrect preview cards in the UI for Operators and Blueprints

Addressed bugs impacting the After Action Report to show challenge and camo progress correctly

Fixed bugs causing cosmetic items (i.e. gunscreens) to display incorrectly in the Gunsmith customization menu

GLOBAL BUG FIXES

Fixed an exploit involving use of the Sentry Gun and Recon Drone

Fixed an issue that sometimes caused the Portable Radar to not activate upon landing

Fixed an issue where enemy markers persisted after use of the Spotter Scope

Fixed some instances of Operators rendering incorrectly in the lobby

Addressed some instances of Operators posing incorrectly in the lobby

Fixed several issues impacting the Firing Range

Fixed an issue where Players could lose their second weapon upon equipping a Riot Shield from a dead enemy

Fixed issues with certain weapons not updating in the Gunsmith case preview or having their decals and stickers blocked

Fixed an issue where the Loadout menu would not show an icon for the primary weapon

Fixed several issues that caused the Playstation™ Store icon to display inconsistently

SPECIAL OPS

ATOMGRAD RAID

Looking for Teammates?

Added new Party Finder option within the Raid lobby

Raid Bug Fixes

Atomgrad Global: fixed armor to correctly shift from backpack to held armor

Raid Episode 1

Fixed an issue where a Player could lose their Sentry Gun after cycling weapons

Addressed specific points where Players could leave the playable area

Addressed issues where the Graphic Price Loading Screen was not awarding correctly or appearing for Players after completing the Atomgrad Raid

COOPERATIVE

New Modifier

Added One in the Chamber modifier to the Low Profile mission

Adjustments

Added messaging to all Players when any Player selects “Restart Mission” or “Restart From Checkpoint”

Added text splash when killing a Juggernaut

Cooperative Bug Fixes

Fixed an issue that could prevent “The Rebel” weapon Blueprint from unlocking after collecting 100 Stars

Fixed an issue where players couldn’t drop backpack items when quickdraw was activated

Fixed an issue where the COD Points widget in the Special Ops menu would display as zero

Low Profile Mission

Fixed an issue where exfil started earlier than expected after a checkpoint restart

Fixed an issue where enemy vehicles would occasionally spawn with no occupants

Defender: Mt. Zaya Mission

Fixed a cash exploit

Increased radius for Juggernaut key pickup interaction prompt

High Ground Mission

Fixed an issue where player could obtain both roles

Fixed an issue where lock-on sound could continue playing

MULTIPLAYER

PLAYLIST

Modes

Infected

Operators must avoid the chosen infected player at all costs. Every survivor eliminated joins the Infected team until none remain or until the five-minute time period elapses.

Gun Game

Every ranged elimination awards a different weapon, while melee eliminations put your opponent one weapon back on the 18-weapon rotation. Finish the job with a Throwing Knife to win.

Grind

Kill Confirmed with an added twist: Enemy dog tags are stackable and must be banked at one of two fixed locations.

Hardcore

The initial Hardcore playlist will feature a mix of traditional modes with the classic ruleset veterans of the franchise are familiar with, including decreased health that cannot be replenished outside of Stim shots, as well as a limited HUD.

Maps

Dome (6v6)

This small to medium-sized map is built for fast-paced combat with three main buildings surrounding a central street area. One of these is the iconic domed structure, which has a small catwalk that provides incredible views over most of the map’s outdoor spaces.

Valderas Museum (6v6)

The other Core map launching at the start of Season 02 is Valderas Museum, returning since first appearing in the Modern Warfare II Beta.

Zaya Observatory (Battle Map)

Zaya Observatory will be available in Ground War and Invasion modes, where the combat area will be expanded to fit all of Al Mazrah’s tallest natural point of interest.

Al Malik International (Battle Map)

Located at the southern tip of Al Mazrah, this modern airport mixes traditional and modern architecture to host both business and leisure activities, and will be available in Ground War and Invasion Modes.

GENERAL

Audio

Enhanced occlusion in all Core 6v6 Multiplayer maps

Improved Dog Tag pickup effect to be more discernible among other game sounds in Kill Confirmed and Grind

Perks

Ghost: Reduced bonus perk cost by 50% and ultimate perk by 25%

RANKED PLAY

Ranked Play is now live and available to all players who have reached Level 16.

Competitive Game Modes, Maps, and Settings

Play competitive, 4v4 matches using the same maps, modes, and settings used in the Call of Duty League 2023 ruleset.

Select Weapons, Attachments, Equipment, Perks, Field Upgrades, and Streaks are restricted based on official CDL Competitive rules.

Game Modes and Maps:

CDL Search and Destroy

Al Bagra Fortress

Breenburgh Hotel

El Asilo

Embassy

Mercado Las Almas

CDL Hardpoint

Al Bagra Fortress

Breenburgh Hotel

Embassy

Mercado Las Almas

Zarqwa Hydroelectric

CDL Control

Al Bagra Fortress

Breenburgh Hotel

El Asilo

SR (Skill Rating) & Divisions

Test yourself against your peers and track that progress with a visible SR (Skill Rating) that determines your place across 8 Skill Divisions.

All players begin our first Competitive Season in Bronze I with 0 SR.

Players increase their SR by winning matches and lose SR whenever they lose matches.

Both individual and team performance will impact how much SR you gain or lose per match. In higher Skill Divisions, team performance has a bigger impact on SR gained or lost so that all winning playstyles are more consistently rewarded.

Players can progress through eight Skill Divisions by reaching SR milestones:

Bronze – Starting Division

Silver – 900 SR

Gold – 2,100 SR

Platinum – 3,600 SR

Diamond – 5,400 SR

Crimson – 7,500 SR

Iridescent – 10,000 SR

Top 250 – 10,000+ SR

Division Tiers: All Divisions except for Iridescent have 3 Tiers - Tier I, Tier II & Tier III. Climb into higher Tiers as you advance your way through each Division.

Show Off Your Skill: It’s easy to see which Division someone is in in MWII Ranked Play. Your entire Rank Icon will change color and material depending on your current Skill Division. Your current Tier is also prominently shown in the center of your Rank icon.

End of Season Skill Setback: At the end of each Season, your ending Skill Division will determine where you start the following season:

Bronze through Crimson players will start one Skill Division below where they finish, starting in Tier I of that new Division.

For example, a player who finishes the Season in Platinum II will be dropped back to Gold I at the start of the next Season.

Players who end the current season in Bronze will start at Bronze I in the next Season.

The highest starting position each Season is Diamond I.

Top 250 Leaderboard & Division

The Top 250 Division returns in MWII, ranking the top 250 Ranked Play players in the world on an in-game Leaderboard that all players can view from within the Ranked Play lobby.

New this year, the Top 250 will be active from Day 1 of each Season.

Players will qualify for the Top 250 and appear on the Leaderboard as they surpass 10,000+ SR. The top 250 players with the highest SR above 10,000 will remain on the board and compete for 1st place over the remainder of the Season. (GLHF!)

Play like the Pros , against the Pros: New this year, the Top 250 Leaderboard will display CDL Team Affiliations and Profiles for current CDL Professional players and coaches. Keep track of your favorite players and teams and see how they stack up against the Ranked Play competition.

, against the Pros: New this year, the Top 250 Leaderboard will display CDL Team Affiliations and Profiles for current CDL Professional players and coaches. Keep track of your favorite players and teams and see how they stack up against the Ranked Play competition. Ultimate Bragging Rights: In addition to new Rank and Seasonal Rewards in Modern Warfare 2, the #1 Ranked Play player will receive a unique, one-of-a-kind Calling Card and Emblem at the end of each Season.

Ranks & Rewards

MWII Ranked Play is the most rewarding competitive Call of Duty experience ever, with a variety of valuable rewards available to players at launch and Season after Season.

Unlocked Rewards can be used in Modern Warfare 2 and Call of Duty®: Warzone™ 2.0. Unlock what the mode has to offer to show off your Rank and Skill wherever you play.

Ranks and Rank Rewards

Separate from the player’s SR and Skill Division is Rank. Rank persists across Seasons to celebrate the player’s lifetime win total across their Ranked Play career.

All players start at Rank 1 and can progress to Rank 50.

Players increase their Rank by winning matches to earn Stars. Each win grants one (1) Star. Win enough matches and you’ll earn enough Stars to reach the next Rank.

Every 5 Ranks players will progress their Rank icon and unlock a set of Rank rewards:

Rank 5: Ranked Competitor Skin for use with both CDL Male & Female Operators on both Factions.

Rank 10: ‘Press F’ Emblem

Rank 15: Pro Issue X12 Weapon Blueprint

Rank 20: ‘Ace’ Weapon Charm

Rank 25: ‘Turn It Up’ Emblem

Rank 30: ‘Ranked Win Tracker’ Gun Screen that displays the player’s lifetime Ranked Play win total.

Rank 35: ‘I’m Cracked’ Large Weapon Decal

Rank 40: Pro Issue Combat Knife Weapon Blueprint

Rank 45: ‘Sweep’ Weapon Charm

Rank 50: Ranked Veteran Emblem & Skin for use with both CDL Male & Female Operators on both

Factions.

Each Rank Milestone also unlocks a Calling Card that represents the player’s achieved Rank.

Season 2 Rewards

In addition to Rank Rewards, each Ranked Play Season will give players the opportunity to earn exclusive limited-time rewards.

Throughout the Season 02, players can earn the following rewards:

5 Wins: ‘Season 2 Competitor’ Weapon Sticker

10 Wins: Pro Issue Vaznev-9k Weapon Blueprint

25 Wins: ‘MVP’ Weapon Charm

50 Wins: ‘The Factor’ Large Weapon Decal

75 Wins: ‘Ranked Play Season 2’ Loading Screen

100 Wins: ‘Season 2 Ranked Veteran’ Weapon Camo

End of Season Division Rewards

At the end of each Season, players will be awarded Skill Division rewards that represent their highest attained Division that Season.

Division Skins:

Earn a Skill Division Skin for use with both CDL Male & Female Operators on both Factions to represent your highest Skill Division. Once the Skins from one Skill Division have been unlocked they can be permanently used in following Seasons and anywhere you play:

Top 250: Unlock the ‘Top 250 Competitor’ Skin by finishing a Season in the Top 250 Skill Division. Players must be in the Division at the end of the Season to qualify for this reward.

Gold - Iridescent: Earn the applicable ‘Gold Competitor’,

‘Platinum Competitor’, ‘Diamond Competitor’,

‘Crimson Competitor’, or ‘Iridescent Competitor’ Skin based on your highest Skill Division reached over the course of the Season.

Seasonal Division Rewards

Each Ranked Play Season will have a unique set of Division Rewards awarded at the end of the Season to celebrate the player’s highest Skill Division reached that Season.

The Season 2 rewards are as follows:

Top 250: ‘Season 2 Top 250’ Weapon Charm, Emblem, and Calling Card

Iridescent: ‘Season 2 Iridescent’ Weapon Charm, Emblem, and Calling Card

Crimson: ‘Season 2 Crimson’ Weapon Charm and Emblem

Diamond: ‘Season 2 Diamond’ Weapon Charm and Emblem

Platinum: ‘Season 2 Platinum’ Weapon Charm and Emblem

Gold: ‘Season 2 Gold’ Weapon Charm and Emblem

Silver: Emblem

Bronze: Emblem

Ranked Play First Place: The player who finishes Season 2 in the #1 position on the Top 250 Leaderboard will receive a unique, one-of-a-kind Calling Card and Emblem for the ultimate bragging rights.

Competitive Integrity Features

From Start to Finish: Players who disconnect or quit matches will receive SR penalties as well as temporary suspensions, with escalating penalties for repeat offenders.

SR Forgiveness: If a player disconnects or quits in the middle of the match, all team members outside of that player’s party will not lose ANY SR.

It is still possible to earn SR if players can overcome their disadvantage, but a loss at a numerical disadvantage will not yield SR loss for players outside of the leaving player’s party.

Fair Fights, Even Teams: If a player quits or disconnects before the start of a match, the match will be canceled and will not count. The remaining players will be returned to the main menu.

Professional Conduct Only: Friendly Fire is enabled in Ranked Play per CDL rules. Repeated Friendly Fire will result in players being kicked from games and receiving penalties and suspensions.

Demotion Protection: After advancing to a higher Skill Division, players will be granted temporary Demotion Protection and will not lose any SR within the first three games in the new Division. Following that initial protection, if players were to lose enough SR to be demoted, they will first be dropped to the minimum threshold of their current Skill Division instead of being demoted. Losing their next match will result in a demotion.

Demotion Protection is also applied for the player’s first 3 games of each Ranked Play Season.

Party SR Restrictions: To ensure competitive fairness and balance of matches in higher Skill Divisions, players in certain Divisions can only party up with players around their current SR. The player with the highest Skill Division in the party determines which Party SR Restrictions are used:

Iridescent (Including Top 250) & Crimson: Can party with players within 1 Skill Division

Diamond: Can party within 2 Skill Divisions

Bronze - Platinum: Can party up without any restrictions

Additional Social Features

Hot Streaks, Literally: Win 3 Ranked Play games in a row over a short period of time to earn Victory Streak Flames that appear behind your Rank Icon in the lobby and in-game. Extend your win streak to progress the flames. Victory Streak Flames expire when you lose or after 72 hours without playing a Ranked Play match. Go on a roll and the competition will know the heat is coming. (Stay Spicy!)

Social Profile: Rank Play icons will be added to your Social profile to identify your Ranked Play Skill Division and Rank anywhere your profile is viewed across Modern Warfare 2 and Call of Duty®:

Season 02 is now live, keep an eye out for the Warzone 2.0 patch notes in another post here on Steam!

Good luck, have fun! Be good to each other!

➤ Infinity Ward

➤ Raven Software

➤ Treyarch

➤ Beenox

➤ High Moon Studios

➤ Toys for Bob

➤ Demonware

➤ Sledgehammer Games

➤ Team Ricochet

