Love is in the air and/or basement!

Hello Lovebirds! Hope you are enjoying the day of hearts and humps in the best way possible.

We are a bit late to the party, but we will not leave you high nor dry without a little attention.

We have launched version 1.6.0 of Orgynizer which means:

5 new levels to explore!

New mechanic: Adult Toys!

3 additional groovy beats.

Soundtrack is now fully available.

Lots of bug fixes.

You must build additional futons!

The rooms are ever-expanding, and we are opening up for four-item rooms, which means that there can now be two activities, two toys, or simply four happy humpin' guests in one room! Does that mean that the guests have become less picky? Absolutely not!

Hand me that EXPLICIT

Toys are here and ready to be thrown around. Special items with special properties, altering their surroundings. Now, it's not only important to get the rooms right, but also the positioning in them! Oh, noes!

Groove that salad!

Do you want the sweet sounds of our game in your ears on a lonely (or maybe sweaty) night? Then tune on over to https://store.steampowered.com/app/2262460/Orgynizer_Soundtrack/ where you can grab the soundtrack for a small symbolic cost. As with the games, all proceeds will be donated.

We hope you are enjoying the game as much as we enjoy making it :D