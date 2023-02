We're missing a survival game according to our imagination we would really like to play, so we have decided create our own more than year ago.

And the day when we can share this moment with you is right now!

We're proud we can announce the official releasing the public alpha version of the game Plains of Pain as a Early Acces.

Enjoy the game and if you want be touch with us, we're on Discord or use Steam Community:

https://discord.gg/UNHqjcTC