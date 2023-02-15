Adding Hotkeys in preparation for Controller support and rebinding
I got my Steam Deck a few days ago, so I'm making progress on that front. I can really see the appeal of it working fully on Steam Deck. In the meantime I'm also addressing other minor bugs or annoyances.
Caves of Lore update for 15 February 2023
