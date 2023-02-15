 Skip to content

Caves of Lore update for 15 February 2023

Adding Hotkeys in preparation for Controller support and rebinding

Caves of Lore update for 15 February 2023

I got my Steam Deck a few days ago, so I'm making progress on that front. I can really see the appeal of it working fully on Steam Deck. In the meantime I'm also addressing other minor bugs or annoyances.

