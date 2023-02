Share · View all patches · Build 10560610 · Last edited 15 February 2023 – 22:09:05 UTC by Wendy

The main branch has been updated!

This is a big update with many design changes, AI and UI improvements and a lot of bug fixes.

Notable changes:

New Bay map script added

Added Happiness

Family bonuses rebalanced

Fixed longstanding bug with tooltips sometimes not appearing when hovering over links

Full notes can be reviewed here:

https://mohawkgames.com/2023/02/15/old-world-update-105/