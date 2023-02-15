 Skip to content

Drakkon World Builder update for 15 February 2023

Drakkon v0.5 is out!

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello Drakkonians!

I apologize for the lack of updates but the holiday season and some unrelated health difficulties prevented me from making much progress. However... NO MORE!

With version 0.5, some much-requested features have been added as well as an important crash fix.

New features:

  • You can now generate maps that are wider than they are tall... because who likes squares, after all?
  • You can now generate and build maps with your own custom image as the map background (such as a map from Azgaar's Fantasy Generator)! You can even paint the native Drakkon tiles and features over it :)

Fixes:

  • Certain world slider configurations could cause a crash when placing a new POI such as a Town or City. This has been fixed.

