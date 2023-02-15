Drakkon v0.5 is out!

Hello Drakkonians!

I apologize for the lack of updates but the holiday season and some unrelated health difficulties prevented me from making much progress. However... NO MORE!

With version 0.5, some much-requested features have been added as well as an important crash fix.

New features:

You can now generate maps that are wider than they are tall... because who likes squares, after all?

You can now generate and build maps with your own custom image as the map background (such as a map from Azgaar's Fantasy Generator)! You can even paint the native Drakkon tiles and features over it :)

Fixes: