Drakkon v0.5 is out!

Hello Drakkonians!
I apologize for the lack of updates but the holiday season and some unrelated health difficulties prevented me from making much progress. However... NO MORE!
With version 0.5, some much-requested features have been added as well as an important crash fix.
New features:
- You can now generate maps that are wider than they are tall... because who likes squares, after all?
- You can now generate and build maps with your own custom image as the map background (such as a map from Azgaar's Fantasy Generator)! You can even paint the native Drakkon tiles and features over it :)
Fixes:
- Certain world slider configurations could cause a crash when placing a new POI such as a Town or City. This has been fixed.
Changed files in this update