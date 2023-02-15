 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Cambrian Dawn update for 15 February 2023

AI Update Part 2

Share · View all patches · Build 10560442 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello all, I've added SEVEN new AI animals to encounter!

Grand Reef versions of Kerygmachela and Haikouichthys, along with all the species from the Daguinaspidae DLC, can now be found as AI within the game! Have fun finding them!

Until next time!

Changed files in this update

Depot 2211501
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link