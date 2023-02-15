AI Update Part 2

Hello all, I've added SEVEN new AI animals to encounter!
Grand Reef versions of Kerygmachela and Haikouichthys, along with all the species from the Daguinaspidae DLC, can now be found as AI within the game! Have fun finding them!
Until next time!
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Hello all, I've added SEVEN new AI animals to encounter!
Grand Reef versions of Kerygmachela and Haikouichthys, along with all the species from the Daguinaspidae DLC, can now be found as AI within the game! Have fun finding them!
Until next time!
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update