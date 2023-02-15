Highlights:
-New Mission: Gun Run - Door Gunner
An on-rails style gamemode where you play as a vehicle's gunner. Rack up as many kills as you can before the gun run ends, and watch out for friendlies!
-New Mission: Siege - Beach
Same gamemode as Combat Base, but engagements are much closer and a more challenging.
-New Weapon - DShK Heavy Machine Gun
-New Weapon - VZ. 61 Machine Pistol
-Climbing Upgrade
Grab & physics climbing now automatically shrink your player to make getting over the top much easier
-Armswinger Locomotion
While moving, pump your arms up and down to go faster (optional to default movement setting)
Major Changes/Fixes:
-Updated Menu UI
-Loose Ammo Overhaul
- Loose shells and rounds are now much simpler and more straightforward to use
- Ammo count text has been added to the weapon and loose round stack
- Reloading loose ammo now works via collision rather than triggers, which makes reloading more balanced and makes it feel a lot more responsive and realistic
- Loose ammo can be refilled by smacking them on ammo crates
- You can now hold pump shotguns by just their pump
-Machine Gun Barrels Can Now Overheat
This is an earlier clip, the overheating effect is more gradual in game
-Removed Difficulty Settings
Difficulty settings have been removed in preparation for the next major update
-Custom Loadouts Now Work On Tunnel Rats
-Added Destructible Helicopters To Firebase Range
-New Muzzle Flashes
Minor Changes/Fixes:
- Upgraded camp area on Beach
- Added bloom effect
- Radio chatter is quieter and now plays in 3D space
- Updated ladders on Streets to accommodate new climbing system
- Fixed grass lighting issue on Paddies
- Fixed out of scale ammo crates on Paddies
- Fixed collision issues on multiple places on Streets
- Made magazine station easier to see on Combat Base
- Fixed issue with health cans not spawning after buying them on Siege mode
- Fixed issue where the starting health can wouldn't spawn on Combat Base
- Increased M60 ammo socket grab timeout to
- The water destroys your helicopter now on Beach
- Made Mosin PU ammo trigger slightly larger
- Added bolt open & close sounds to the Mosin PU
- Moved RPG7 back for easier grabbing on Firebase Range
- Made grab trigger on Type 56 larger
- New impact effects for multiple material types
- Optimizations to explosion effects
- Fixed Mosin PU muzzle transform
- Reduced fog density on Firebase Range
- Removed extra fog effect on Firebase Range
- Decreased fog intensity on Beach
- Fixed multiple grass clipping areas on Beach
- Rebuilt navmesh on Beach to fix some pathfinding issues
- Made tree leaves greener
- Reduced the rucksack's size
- Rearranged instrument panel on Huey Slick
- Added health & health bars to the Huey helicopters
- Fixed bug where some settings (including turn options) wouldn't load properly
- Fixed hand rotation issue on the transport Huey
- Made 2nd hand grab trigger larger for Type 56 & XM177
- Reduced volume for the helicopter's radio chatter
- Fixed issue where suppression wasn't working on some levels
- Fixed spawn location for both Mosins and shotguns on Combat Base
- Decreased recoil for K50M
- Added small delay between changing stances
- Lowered prone height
- Decreased stance change speed
- Fixed player hitbox inaccuracies
- Replaced rucksack open/close sounds
- Updated Ruins thumbnail image
- Fixed typos in a few mission descriptions
- Fixed issue where health cans wouldn't spawn on Firebase Range
- Fixed issue where health cans wouldn't spawn with custom loadouts
- Added a video tutorial for how to load belt-fed machine guns
- Fixed issue where the scene wouldn't always reload after crashing in a heli
- Helicopters with limited ammo now automatically refill their ammo after some time
- Slightly decreased Cobra & Gunship rocket fire rate
- Lowered rocket volume in the Cobra & Gunship
- Fixed input bug with Huey Gunship
- Added basic tutorial to Siege missions
- Removed player health text from Siege mode
- Moved token information next to watch in Siege mode
- Fixed pathfinding around palm trees & banana plants
- Extended ground size on Firebase Range
- Fixed collision on multiple static objects
- Added LODs to multiple static objects
- Updated M60D helicopter mount/setup
- Pump shotguns can now be held by just the pump
- Removed old scope component from Mosin PU
- Fixed muzzle position on Mosin PU
- Fixed magazine socket issues with M1 & M2 Carbines, M16, M60, MP40, and XM177
- Changed aesthetics of watch when playing as Northern forces
- Added panel behind settings on Streets to make it easier to see
- Fixed problems with M2 carbine not accepting magazines on Streets
- Fixed multiple AI errors on Island Camp
Closing:
Update 12 was the first update that I really took some extra time with, so I hope that it all paid off! U12 will be the last major content update for a few update rounds as I'll change my focus to the upcoming overhauls mentioned in the last post. I'll make another post in a few days that goes more in depth with how the next few updates should go, so be on the lookout for that. Overall, I'm very happy with the new state of the game and am very excited to hear your thoughts on it.
As always, if you experience any bugs or problems, don't hesitate to let me know through one of the links below or on the Steam forums. Good luck and remember to check for leeches!
How to Revert to the Last Stable Update:
- Right-Click on "PunjiVR" in your Steam library
- Select "Properties"
- In the properties tab, select "Betas"
- Click on the dropdown box, then select the option for last_stable_build
If you want to go back to the most recent update, follow the same process but click on "None" in the dropdown box.
