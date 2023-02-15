Highlights:

-New Mission: Gun Run - Door Gunner



An on-rails style gamemode where you play as a vehicle's gunner. Rack up as many kills as you can before the gun run ends, and watch out for friendlies!

-New Mission: Siege - Beach



Same gamemode as Combat Base, but engagements are much closer and a more challenging.

-New Weapon - DShK Heavy Machine Gun

-New Weapon - VZ. 61 Machine Pistol

-Climbing Upgrade



Grab & physics climbing now automatically shrink your player to make getting over the top much easier

-Armswinger Locomotion



While moving, pump your arms up and down to go faster (optional to default movement setting)

Major Changes/Fixes:

-Loose Ammo Overhaul



_

Loose shells and rounds are now much simpler and more straightforward to use

Ammo count text has been added to the weapon and loose round stack

Reloading loose ammo now works via collision rather than triggers, which makes reloading more balanced and makes it feel a lot more responsive and realistic

Loose ammo can be refilled by smacking them on ammo crates

You can now hold pump shotguns by just their pump

_

-Machine Gun Barrels Can Now Overheat



This is an earlier clip, the overheating effect is more gradual in game

-Removed Difficulty Settings

Difficulty settings have been removed in preparation for the next major update

-Custom Loadouts Now Work On Tunnel Rats

-Added Destructible Helicopters To Firebase Range

-New Muzzle Flashes

Minor Changes/Fixes:

Upgraded camp area on Beach

Added bloom effect

Radio chatter is quieter and now plays in 3D space

Updated ladders on Streets to accommodate new climbing system

Fixed grass lighting issue on Paddies

Fixed out of scale ammo crates on Paddies

Fixed collision issues on multiple places on Streets

Made magazine station easier to see on Combat Base

Fixed issue with health cans not spawning after buying them on Siege mode

Fixed issue where the starting health can wouldn't spawn on Combat Base

Increased M60 ammo socket grab timeout to

The water destroys your helicopter now on Beach

Made Mosin PU ammo trigger slightly larger

Added bolt open & close sounds to the Mosin PU

Moved RPG7 back for easier grabbing on Firebase Range

Made grab trigger on Type 56 larger

New impact effects for multiple material types

Optimizations to explosion effects

Fixed Mosin PU muzzle transform

Reduced fog density on Firebase Range

Removed extra fog effect on Firebase Range

Decreased fog intensity on Beach

Fixed multiple grass clipping areas on Beach

Rebuilt navmesh on Beach to fix some pathfinding issues

Made tree leaves greener

Reduced the rucksack's size

Rearranged instrument panel on Huey Slick

Added health & health bars to the Huey helicopters

Fixed bug where some settings (including turn options) wouldn't load properly

Fixed hand rotation issue on the transport Huey

Made 2nd hand grab trigger larger for Type 56 & XM177

Reduced volume for the helicopter's radio chatter

Fixed issue where suppression wasn't working on some levels

Fixed spawn location for both Mosins and shotguns on Combat Base

Decreased recoil for K50M

Added small delay between changing stances

Lowered prone height

Decreased stance change speed

Fixed player hitbox inaccuracies

Replaced rucksack open/close sounds

Updated Ruins thumbnail image

Fixed typos in a few mission descriptions

Fixed issue where health cans wouldn't spawn on Firebase Range

Fixed issue where health cans wouldn't spawn with custom loadouts

Added a video tutorial for how to load belt-fed machine guns

Fixed issue where the scene wouldn't always reload after crashing in a heli

Helicopters with limited ammo now automatically refill their ammo after some time

Slightly decreased Cobra & Gunship rocket fire rate

Lowered rocket volume in the Cobra & Gunship

Fixed input bug with Huey Gunship

Added basic tutorial to Siege missions

Removed player health text from Siege mode

Moved token information next to watch in Siege mode

Fixed pathfinding around palm trees & banana plants

Extended ground size on Firebase Range

Fixed collision on multiple static objects

Added LODs to multiple static objects

Updated M60D helicopter mount/setup

Pump shotguns can now be held by just the pump

Removed old scope component from Mosin PU

Fixed muzzle position on Mosin PU

Fixed magazine socket issues with M1 & M2 Carbines, M16, M60, MP40, and XM177

Changed aesthetics of watch when playing as Northern forces

Added panel behind settings on Streets to make it easier to see

Fixed problems with M2 carbine not accepting magazines on Streets

Fixed multiple AI errors on Island Camp

Closing:

Update 12 was the first update that I really took some extra time with, so I hope that it all paid off! U12 will be the last major content update for a few update rounds as I'll change my focus to the upcoming overhauls mentioned in the last post. I'll make another post in a few days that goes more in depth with how the next few updates should go, so be on the lookout for that. Overall, I'm very happy with the new state of the game and am very excited to hear your thoughts on it.

As always, if you experience any bugs or problems, don't hesitate to let me know through one of the links below or on the Steam forums. Good luck and remember to check for leeches!

Right-Click on "PunjiVR" in your Steam library



Select "Properties"

In the properties tab, select "Betas"

Click on the dropdown box, then select the option for last_stable_build



If you want to go back to the most recent update, follow the same process but click on "None" in the dropdown box.