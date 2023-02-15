Hada Microbiome Area Scan 02: ACTIVATED!



The addition of a button to access, Hada Microbiome Area Scan 02. This reveals a snapshot of a preliminary scan of a human face. It's purpose is to locate, identify and catalog unique Hada lifeforms. You may access this new information by clicking on the second colorized spot illustration (male icon) at the bottom of the interface (Engine) and to the left of the "Personal Log 01" buttons.

Over time this information will unpack to reveal more details.

Additionally activity indicator lights (blinkies) have been added to both, Hada Microbiome Area Scan 01 and 02. This is reflected inside both modules once launched.

Several new illustrations, animations and custom code has been prepared to let you experience a closer look of a hada classified as a, Deuro Flea. The cows of the skin, otherwise known as, Integument.