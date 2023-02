Share · View all patches · Build 10560341 · Last edited 15 February 2023 – 19:32:04 UTC by Wendy

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

"This is but a glimpse of the times to come."

– Warmaster Horus

The first content release of the Shadow of the Warmaster expansion arrives tomorrow, bringing the new Sons of Horus Legion and new neutral cards!

Get ready for the new content by taking a look at the reveal videos:

https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLyCOhtGUOzRz6g0C3G2KqccqQ7R-qBH-G