Update 1.61-3 Patch Notes

Fixed a bug with switching weapon in the inventory while the character has the weapon in-hand. Previously, if the new weapon is different, the player simply holsters it rather than switching to the new one.

Did a small overhaul of the weapon switching code, maybe it'll help avoiding some issues with reloading.

Made the left power attack more powerful to match its animation of spin-swing. Also fixed its hit range so it can hit many enemies in front of you.

Fixed a problem with enemy name tag display not in the right place when you approach them without aiming.