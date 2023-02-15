Update 1.61-3 Patch Notes

-
Fixed a bug with switching weapon in the inventory while the character has the weapon in-hand. Previously, if the new weapon is different, the player simply holsters it rather than switching to the new one.
Did a small overhaul of the weapon switching code, maybe it'll help avoiding some issues with reloading.
Made the left power attack more powerful to match its animation of spin-swing. Also fixed its hit range so it can hit many enemies in front of you.
Fixed a problem with enemy name tag display not in the right place when you approach them without aiming.
Fixed a problem with mutants still causing player damage right after they get hit by the player. This tends to happen when the mutant blocks the hit.
Melee should feel better than before now!
