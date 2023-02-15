Update 1.4.3641 released

Hi again, just dropping by with another small update. We addressed some issues with Biotech and fixed a UI scaling issue that occurred when players had DSR enabled. (UI was way too big!). The changelog is below for you to read.

The update is small and should be compatible with all RimWorld savegames and mods.

Just a reminder that you can share any bugs you find and even help us test builds on our official RimWorld Development Discord! Our community helps us a ton with getting these updates and fixes out quickly. :D

Until next time! - Tia

Changelog

Betrayal quests now fail once all the surviving refugees have joined your faction instead of just any.

Don't display owner types for cribs since cribs don't have their owner types changed as the room changes.

Updated name-in-game content.

Colonists can now put unadopted babies born to prisoners in cribs.

Moved speech letter translation keys to Core from Royalty.

Allow rescuing babies, even if they are from a hostile faction, without having to adopt them first.

Ageless gene stops aging progress at 18.5 instead of 18.

Unassign beds from pawns that have grown too large to fit in them.

Added an alert for babies from other factions which have no local caregivers and can be adopted.

Moved some speech-related translation keys from Royalty to Core.

Fixes