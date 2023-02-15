 Skip to content

Oceancatch update for 15 February 2023

update 2/15/2023

Share · View all patches · Build 10560206 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-stats can now be recorded
-achievements set 2 now available
-fixed problem with lives now you start a new game on the whim
x-still fixing stick compatiblity (what the hell is a threshold?)

