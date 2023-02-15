UPDATE V1.0037 build31

In this update the first steps are taken to prepare the game for normal and heroic mode "Raid instances" and attunements to unlock these instances in the future. We also fixed a major bug with rare loots not dropping at all when character has very high item find bonus.
Here are the patch notes (1.0037.31):
- Added new mysterious door on floor 33 in "Cult Quarters"
- Added "Moortus Laboratory" room with inactive "Abyss Portal"
- Fixed major issue with rare loots not dropping if high item find bonus
- Added foundation for the attunement process to open "Abyss Portal"
- Added foundation and core systems for the "Abyss Realm" Instance
- Added mobs/bosses databases for normal mode raid instances
- Added mobs/bosses databases for heroic mode (hard mode) raid instances
- Added items/loot databases for normal mode raid instances
- Added items/loot databases for heroic mode (hard mode) raid instances
- Fixed issue with Intellect Rings showing incorrect values on hover
- Fixed issue with Dexterity Rings showing incorrect values on hover
- Fixed issue with Strength Rings showing incorrect values on hover
- Fixed issue with item names not showing up in inventory on hover
- Enemies attack speed has been slightly lowered
- Bosses attack speed has been slightly lowered
- Stalker "Critical Wound" rank 5 now unlocks at lvl 80 (previously level 82)
- Stalker "Critical Wound" rank 6 now unlocks at lvl 82 (previously level 84)
- Stalker "Critical Wound" rank 7 now unlocks at lvl 84 (previously level 86)
- Stalker "Critical Wound" rank 8 now unlocks at lvl 86 (previously level 88)
- Stalker "Critical Wound" rank 9 now unlocks at lvl 88 (previously level 90)
- Stalker "Critical Wound" rank 10 now unlocks at lvl 90 (new)
- Ravager "Siphon Life" rank 5 now unlocks at lvl 80 (previously level 82)
- Ravager "Siphon Life" rank 6 now unlocks at lvl 82 (previously level 84)
- Ravager "Siphon Life" rank 7 now unlocks at lvl 84 (previously level 86)
- Ravager "Siphon Life" rank 8 now unlocks at lvl 86 (previously level 88)
- Ravager "Siphon Life" rank 9 now unlocks at lvl 88 (previously level 90)
- Ravager "Siphon Life" rank 10 now unlocks at lvl 90 (new)
- Phantom "Haunting Arrow" rank 5 now unlocks at lvl 80 (previously level 82)
- Phantom "Haunting Arrow" rank 6 now unlocks at lvl 82 (previously level 84)
- Phantom "Haunting Arrow" rank 7 now unlocks at lvl 84 (previously level 86)
- Phantom "Haunting Arrow" rank 8 now unlocks at lvl 86 (previously level 88)
- Phantom "Haunting Arrow" rank 9 now unlocks at lvl 88 (previously level 90)
- Phantom "Haunting Arrow" rank 10 now unlocks at lvl 90 (new)
- Tyrant "Mighty Blow" rank 5 now unlocks at lvl 80 (previously level 82)
- Tyrant "Mighty Blow" rank 6 now unlocks at lvl 82 (previously level 84)
- Tyrant "Mighty Blow" rank 7 now unlocks at lvl 84 (previously level 86)
- Tyrant "Mighty Blow" rank 8 now unlocks at lvl 86 (previously level 88)
- Tyrant "Mighty Blow" rank 9 now unlocks at lvl 88 (previously level 90)
- Tyrant "Mighty Blow" rank 10 now unlocks at lvl 90 (new)
- Paladin "Holy Light" rank 5 now unlocks at lvl 80 (previously level 82)
- Paladin "Holy Light" rank 6 now unlocks at lvl 82 (previously level 84)
- Paladin "Holy Light" rank 7 now unlocks at lvl 84 (previously level 86)
- Paladin "Holy Light" rank 8 now unlocks at lvl 86 (previously level 88)
- Paladin "Holy Light" rank 9 now unlocks at lvl 88 (previously level 90)
- Paladin "Holy Light" rank 10 now unlocks at lvl 90 (new)
- Blademaster "Frenzy" rank 5 now unlocks at lvl 80 (previously level 82)
- Blademaster "Frenzy" rank 6 now unlocks at lvl 82 (previously level 84)
- Blademaster "Frenzy" rank 7 now unlocks at lvl 84 (previously level 86)
- Blademaster "Frenzy" rank 8 now unlocks at lvl 86 (previously level 88)
- Blademaster "Frenzy" rank 9 now unlocks at lvl 88 (previously level 90)
- Blademaster "Frenzy" rank 10 now unlocks at lvl 90 (new)
- Bishop "Blessed" rank 5 now unlocks at lvl 80 (previously level 82)
- Bishop "Blessed" rank 6 now unlocks at lvl 82 (previously level 84)
- Bishop "Blessed" rank 7 now unlocks at lvl 84 (previously level 86)
- Bishop "Blessed" rank 8 now unlocks at lvl 86 (previously level 88)
- Bishop "Blessed" rank 9 now unlocks at lvl 88 (previously level 90)
- Bishop "Blessed" rank 10 now unlocks at lvl 90 (new)
- Archmage "Arcane Power" rank 5 now unlocks at lvl 80 (previously level 82)
- Archmage "Arcane Power" rank 6 now unlocks at lvl 82 (previously level 84)
- Archmage "Arcane Power" rank 7 now unlocks at lvl 84 (previously level 86)
- Archmage "Arcane Power" rank 8 now unlocks at lvl 86 (previously level 88)
- Archmage "Arcane Power" rank 9 now unlocks at lvl 88 (previously level 90)
- Archmage "Arcane Power" rank 10 now unlocks at lvl 90 (new)
- Soultaker "Drain Soul" rank 5 now unlocks at lvl 80 (previously level 82)
- Soultaker "Drain Soul" rank 6 now unlocks at lvl 82 (previously level 84)
- Soultaker "Drain Soul" rank 7 now unlocks at lvl 84 (previously level 86)
- Soultaker "Drain Soul" rank 8 now unlocks at lvl 86 (previously level 88)
- Soultaker "Drain Soul" rank 9 now unlocks at lvl 88 (previously level 90)
- Soultaker "Drain Soul" rank 10 now unlocks at lvl 90 (new)
- Improvements to all item systems
- Minor tweaks to increase loot chance values
- Numerous interface refinements
- Numerous minor bug/grammar/graphics fixes
- Savefiles from previous version are compatible
Changed files in this update