Super Bit Blaster XL update for 15 February 2023

Hey there! I have a new game coming soon; (Poosh XL - Wishlist here) so I wanted to do some updates to my other games and fix issues and make some improvements

-Updated to a newer Unity Engine version
-Resolved reported bugs
-Implemented a new internal leaderboards menu that shows you and the 9 nearest scores without leaving the in-game window. I also kept a button that links to Steam overlay full leaderboards externally.
-Fix a couple UI glitches
-Updated the Adamvision logo splash, no more bright white screen, this is the future.
-Steam Deck Verified for the win!

I hope you continue to enjoy my games, and please check out Poosh XL.
Thanks for the continued support.

-adamvision

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2055910/Poosh_XL/

