0.9.7 Changelog

Hello all!

Apologies on the delay of this update, we plan to get right back on schedule with our release cadence. We've got a bunch of goodies for you, along with two breaking changes:

DX11 is now the only way to play the game, as DX9 has been fully removed

DXVK was updated to latest (v2.1), which requires a GPU that can run Vulkan 1.3 (use this site) to see if your GPU is compatible)

As mentioned in some Q&A streams, while we aren't planning on making a graphically intensive game, we are keeping the Chaos engine (and therefore Momentum Mod) up to date with regards to graphics in order to to aid in debugging efforts, take advantage of performance improvements, and better futureproof our codebase. We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause, however, hardware that does not support DX11 is perhaps hardware that should most likely be replaced nowadays.

Added (11)

Add -aoradius to vrad as alternative to -aoscale

Add detailed information about jump (gain percentage, efficiency percentage) and strafe trainer bar (game/issues/1629)

Added Defrag weapon settings to settings

Added sleep_when_meeting_framerate option to video settings

Added sleep_when_meeting_framerate option to video settings

Added non-uniform prop scaling via the 'scale' parameter

Allow non-uniform scaling of prop_static (game/issues/1998)

Defrag: Damage boost pickup (game/issues/1847)

Defrag: Damage boost player entity inputs (game/issues/1846)

Defrag: Haste pickup (game/issues/1814)

[Panorama] Alpha axis in color picker panel (game/issues/1585)

Fixed (19)

CGAZ Mirror zones flicker (game/issues/1971)

CGAZ mirror zones are drawn incorrectly with the Haste powerup (game/issues/1970)

Crash in CMomentumPlayer::DisableWeaponAndSwitch (game/issues/1875)

Fix crash in Hammer when removing an element

Fix crash on maps using multiplayer physics props

Fix crash when loading maps with world portals

Fix crash when loading surf_cyberwave after bhop_recharge

Fix crash when player being spectated left the lobby

Fix jump_academy crash when TF2 isn't mounted

Fix specular reflections on brush PBR

Fixed VRAD not compiling on high performance power options

Fixed entering practice mode getting the player stuck in the ceiling (game/issues/1735)

Fixed error when doing respawn_entities on a BSPZipped map

Fixed overlays disappearing after repacking a BSP

Fixed pitch marker being never drawn in Defrag (game/issues/1986)

Resolve panorama debugger crashes

Spectating icon not visible in chat (game/issues/1974)

mom_replay_playback entity no longer works (game/issues/1978)

mom_replay_playback entity no longer works (game/issues/1978)

Improved (19)