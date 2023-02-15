Early Access v1.0.3

thanks to everyone who submitted bugs, if you want to submit a bug report, or a suggestion, and guarantee that i see it, you can do so in our discord server

changed beavers souls to grant +2% instead of +1% (this might changed back in the future, but is nice whilst the game has a minimal amount of prestige upgrades)

redid the entire prestige screen, entirely from scratch. The old one had a ton of issues

added "offline earnings" prestige upgrades

made the prestige function way more forgiving

made the first 20 beaver souls even easier to obtain

changed some of the lower screen resolutions to avoid stretching if possible

changed "birb" to "bird" within the store

changed "woodbird" to "bird" within the logs/s menu

reworded prestige screen a tiny bit

the code behind the prestige "you will earn x souls" text has been heavily optimized and works better with larger values

reordered and added "tools used" to the credits

swapped location of misc and credit tabs in settings

changed speedrun timer to always display two digits for the hour, and minute timers

added some internal logging to allow for more in-depth debugging

added padding above the "reset achievements" button, to make it harder to press accidentally

switching tabs with keybinds / controller will now wrap around if you're on any of the ends

added sound whenever the 3rd hidden beaver is pet

changed the rng achievement to be a 1/10000 instead of a 1/25000 chance, i calculated the geometric distribution and found that a 99% chance to get the achievement would take... 128 days... which a bit insane, the 1/10000 has a 99% chance of occurring in just 10 days, which i don't feel too bad about

added a new secret settings achievement

removed the super secret settings keybind that was bound to r to avoid people with epilepsy getting a seizure without asking for it

made the prestige menu hide until the user has collected enough to prestige for 7 souls the first time around

added "nerd stats" tab within the settings (might rename it in the future, we'll see)

containing options to enable:

CPS counter to the main tree

logs/m counter

non-scientific notation

fixed some issues with borderless windowed

fixed issue regarding the max resolution on multi-monitor setups

fixed issue regarding the windows version not having an icon

fixed prestige "logs until next soul" text jittering when rapidly changing

fixed an issue where the log counter would round in the wrong direction, causing instances where you couldn't buy something even though it looked like you had enough logs

fixed a few inconsistencies among upgrade descriptions

fixed proper descriptions to two late game friends

fixed issue regarding the "quality" or "power mode" setting not updating unless the game is restarted

fixed issue with the logs/s counter not actually specifying /s when under 1000

fixed an issue in where some achievements couldn't be unlocked whilst using a controller

fixed an issue where the speedrun timer would flash

fixed an issue where the game wouldn't correctly calculate logs if the game settings were set to mixed and the game was running at less than 20 fps