Experience Conscious Existence in new ways! Brand new app with customisation.

Hello beautiful souls!

I created a brand new Conscious Existence application for SteamVR and Meta Quest 2, which adds replay value by allowing for multiple viewing modes (making for a higher perceived image quality and some trippy feels :sparkles:), voice selection (additional male option), separate sliders for voice, music and sound effects, as well as image adjustments.

The app uses a similar menu/ui to what I'm building for my next application Realms of Flow, so you are getting a little glimpse of what's coming. :)

On Steam the app will automatically be updated to the new version. It includes now 3 versions of the content file for maximum compatibility. By default it uses the origial H264 file - if it runs smoothly, don't change anything, it offers the best quality. Additionally you can choose 1) a new H265 file at the same resolution but a little less detail, which may work smoother on some systems, which struggle with the original file or 2) a lower resolution H264 file, previously included in the "Win 7/8 version" for compatibility with older systems and all AMD cards. You can delete unused content files in-app if you're tight on disk space.

There is a keybord fallback included (Press 'K') to access all functionality incl. menu settings, if you want or have to use the keyboard instead of controllers.

If for some reason you'd like to use the old application you can do so in your library (right click on app -> Properties -> Betas).

To use the new app on your Quest 2 you will have to install it using SideQuest. (Get it here: https://gumroad.com/l/UFjgp, the application download is included for everyone who already purchased the mobile MP4-only version on Gumroad). Installation is a bit more complicated than before, where you just had to copy the content file onto the device, but it's worth it! (see Gumroad description)

Maybe it will be on the Meta AppLab at some point for easier installation, but for that there is still some cumbersome technical behind-the-scenes work to do for me and eventually it will depend on the good will of Meta. :robot:

Let me know what you think and have a conscious day!

Marc