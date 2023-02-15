 Skip to content

Rail Route update for 15 February 2023

Hotfix 1.10.3

Patchnotes via Steam Community 


UPDATE: Loading screen between levels updated to match the screen on initial game load  
UPDATE: Localizations (de: ui; fr: ui)


FIX: Navigation could get lost in some cases and navigation highlighter did not fit properly on some elements  
FIX: Rush Hour maps saved after Update 8 (savedMap.bytes format) did have all stations visually unlocked from beginning (but the traffic spread to them wave-by-wave as usual)  
FIX: Rush hour mode configuration screen is missing entries  
FIX: Starting the story would show the map before showing the illustration  
FIX: Station listings in stations panel in editor flashed white when opening  
FIX: Steam Deck controllers were not working```

