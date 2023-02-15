Hotfix 1.10.3

UPDATE: Loading screen between levels updated to match the screen on initial game load UPDATE: Localizations (de: ui; fr: ui) FIX: Navigation could get lost in some cases and navigation highlighter did not fit properly on some elements FIX: Rush Hour maps saved after Update 8 (savedMap.bytes format) did have all stations visually unlocked from beginning (but the traffic spread to them wave-by-wave as usual) FIX: Rush hour mode configuration screen is missing entries FIX: Starting the story would show the map before showing the illustration FIX: Station listings in stations panel in editor flashed white when opening FIX: Steam Deck controllers were not working```