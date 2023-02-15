Update On Thursday's Preview & Add-ons Manager

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Good afternoon everyone,

Unfortunately, due to one of our stream hosts being unwell, we will be postponing the preview of the upcoming U.S. content (NEC: New York-Trenton, Amtrak's Acela, Union Pacific Heritage Collection), originally planned for Thursday, February 16th. This is to allow them time to fully recover.

We will instead move the preview to Monday 20th February at 19:00 UTC instead, which is just in time to get a showcase of all the upcoming content releasing the following day.

Add-ons Manager:

On a separate note, we promised you an update on Add-ons Manager before the end of the week.

Our beta testers have provided some additional feedback based on last weekend's builds - and the team are reviewing this feedback before we can provide something more concrete in terms of a release date.

We know this isn't the good news you wanted to hear, but we're committed to getting this into your hands as quickly (and safely) as we can. At this stage, it will be after the release of the new American content on February 21st. Thanks for bearing with us.