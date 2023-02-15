Improved World Map and Event Graphics and QoL Improvements.

Hi folks,

Today's patch brings several bug fixes and quality of life changes to enhance gameplay. The algorithm handling map collisions has been improved to prioritize interactable areas, and the magnifying glass icon has been removed for consistency. Additionally, the player token can now be anchored more quickly and with minimal adjustment, and a new circle will appear when the player is anchored at an interactive location. The patch also includes the second part of DLC4 content and updated graphics, while several typos have been fixed, and the Unity Engine has been updated to LTS 2021.3.18f1.

You can read more details in the patch notes below.

I'd also like to remind you that two Community contests are still ongoing for the duration of February, and there's still a chance to participate and win early access to our upcoming expansion. As of now, we have received two entries for the modding contest, and no entries for the YouTube contest, which means the odds of winning are incredibly high. Don't miss out on this opportunity to showcase your skills and be the first to experience the new expansion.

Below are the current entries of our modding contest:

https://steamcommunity.com/sharedfiles/filedetails/?id=2925041100

https://steamcommunity.com/sharedfiles/filedetails/?id=2933025057

Patch Notes - 15/02 # 1.055.1

Bugfixes

'Craftable Now' filter wasn't working correctly for Equipment.

Cards that no longer exist in a savefile ie. because a mod was uninstalled mid-game, will be ignored while loading the file.

Fixed some perk and card typos.

Misc changes and QoL Additions