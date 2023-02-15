 Skip to content

Dead District update for 15 February 2023

New Update Version 0.2.6!

Build 10559668

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Hello friends! New update has arrived!
About the update:
Added
  • Added location - Town
  • Added a timer for closing doors that require an access card (if you get stuck inside this building, a special button is made for this, which opens the doors from the inside)
  • Added the ability to switch the shooting mode for weapons (burst, single, auto)
  • Added a torch when you spawn after death or the first time
Fixed
  • Fixed a bug where weapons could be loaded with other weapons carried over from the loadout
  • Fixed bug when grenade dealt more damage than c4
  • Fixed bug when zombies make sounds after death
  • Fixed a bug where storage boxes would collide with players and bounce all over the place
Changed
  • Changed spawning of resources in chests
  • Balance of resources for building
  • Now in the closet you can find only equipment and in the refrigerator - only food
  • Temporarily removed thick fog (because it caused a performance drop)
  • Other minor fixes and improvements

Servers have been wiped

Changed files in this update

