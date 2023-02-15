New Update Version 0.2.6!

Hello friends! New update has arrived!
About the update:
Added
- Added location - Town
- Added a timer for closing doors that require an access card (if you get stuck inside this building, a special button is made for this, which opens the doors from the inside)
- Added the ability to switch the shooting mode for weapons (burst, single, auto)
- Added a torch when you spawn after death or the first time
Fixed
- Fixed a bug where weapons could be loaded with other weapons carried over from the loadout
- Fixed bug when grenade dealt more damage than c4
- Fixed bug when zombies make sounds after death
- Fixed a bug where storage boxes would collide with players and bounce all over the place
Changed
- Changed spawning of resources in chests
- Balance of resources for building
- Now in the closet you can find only equipment and in the refrigerator - only food
- Temporarily removed thick fog (because it caused a performance drop)
- Other minor fixes and improvements
Servers have been wiped
