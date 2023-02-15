- Hot fix for ninjas who breake save game by quitting tutorial with Alt+F4 ;) Also should be more bullet proff for other game breaking experiments
- new equipment notification is more... noticeable now
- same for dash visual notification (Mech eye)
- first skins and decals are easier to unlock now
- nice collectible animations
- some copy adjustments
- lighting improvements
- other stability improvements
Uragun update for 15 February 2023
Feb 12 2023 Patch notes
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Uragun Content Depot 724001
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update