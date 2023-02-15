 Skip to content

Uragun update for 15 February 2023

Feb 12 2023 Patch notes

Share · View all patches · Build 10559579 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Hot fix for ninjas who breake save game by quitting tutorial with Alt+F4 ;) Also should be more bullet proff for other game breaking experiments
  • new equipment notification is more... noticeable now
  • same for dash visual notification (Mech eye)
  • first skins and decals are easier to unlock now
  • nice collectible animations
  • some copy adjustments
  • lighting improvements
  • other stability improvements

