- You can now fight the wizard himself after the horsemen in the final battle of the game.
- Its no longer possible to get the same number on a dice re-roll
- Fixed various crash bugs
- Lady attacking the lady no longer results in an infinite loop of returning damage
- Added steam deck and gamepad support, to launch the game in gamepad mode you need to right click at the game and go to GENERAL->Launch Options and add the following command
-gamepadmode
- Divine shield now scales with the size of the character
- Its no longer possible to close (X) screens where you must pick a reward card.
- Reworked the rune shop in the city so its more clear that you purchased the rune.
- The druid bear is now a pet and deals damage equal to its health.
- Altar of sacrifice now restores 10 health per hero instead of 5.
- Added some description how to unlock the elder and legendary modes
- Unlocking a new hero or skin now shows you a UI to better see what you unlocked.
- Lady weaken only works on ally attacks
Dark Quest 3 update for 15 February 2023
Update - Version 0.81
Patchnotes via Steam Community
