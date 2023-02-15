 Skip to content

Dark Quest 3 update for 15 February 2023

Update - Version 0.81

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • You can now fight the wizard himself after the horsemen in the final battle of the game.
  • Its no longer possible to get the same number on a dice re-roll
  • Fixed various crash bugs
  • Lady attacking the lady no longer results in an infinite loop of returning damage
  • Added steam deck and gamepad support, to launch the game in gamepad mode you need to right click at the game and go to GENERAL->Launch Options and add the following command
    -gamepadmode
  • Divine shield now scales with the size of the character
  • Its no longer possible to close (X) screens where you must pick a reward card.
  • Reworked the rune shop in the city so its more clear that you purchased the rune.
  • The druid bear is now a pet and deals damage equal to its health.
  • Altar of sacrifice now restores 10 health per hero instead of 5.
  • Added some description how to unlock the elder and legendary modes
  • Unlocking a new hero or skin now shows you a UI to better see what you unlocked.
  • Lady weaken only works on ally attacks

