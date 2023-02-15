Build 0.1991 - base structure update, QOL, balance and a new world seed!

Hi All,

Welcome to Build 0.1991 patch notes! We've done a tonne of work to try improve base building.

You can now you can build 20+ new structural shapes, including a new roof system, new core shapes such as diagonals and spherical shapes, stairs, fences, new doors, a new floor system including wire and socket floors enabling multistorey base building with powered machines across multiple floors using a "power coupler", alongside a new placement system that allows you to rotate anything you build along z, y and z axis for more creative control, plus new decor items including rugs and succulents. Much more to come in terms of decor eg. lighting and more.

We need your input to tell us how this feels! Overall, you can just stick to how you made stuff before, or you can get much more creative. If you want to test building alone, feel free to use the cheat key to access the structures for free (ping me in discord).

Alongside that a bunch of other things, too numerous to say. Standouts include autopickup, and attack waves will only happen when you are home, and for fixed time frames. The death process is also improved so that you keep tools.

Finally, we have altered the core game loop a little, you no longer sell trash - you sell the cubits you extract from them OR you can build useful parts out of the cubits with factory machines, and sell them for more profit. Currently there is just one factory machine for microchips. We're reflecting on this change so let us know your ideas. It may stay, or we may change it.

The new world seed makes the first level different, so i'm also interested in the balance and ability to complete sector 1 which is now easier with balanced recipes.

