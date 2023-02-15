 Skip to content

Merchant of Bohemia update for 15 February 2023

Merchant of Bohemia Is Released!

Build 10559484

Patchnotes via Steam Community

After 8+ months of development, MoB is finally ready to play. This doesn't mean it's in its ideal form yet, but we'll keep improving the game for a few more months.

Development of MoB made us learn so much and we can't wait to develop better games in the future by using what we learned.

What you can expect in future updates:

  • Hard Mode & Online Leaderboard
  • Localization for French and Turkish
  • Achievements
  • Optimisation, Polishes & Bug Fixes
  • Game Balance Fixes

Please visit our website to share your opinions, ideas or bugs you found: www.snougames.com

