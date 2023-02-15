Merchant of Bohemia Is Released!

After 8+ months of development, MoB is finally ready to play. This doesn't mean it's in its ideal form yet, but we'll keep improving the game for a few more months.

Development of MoB made us learn so much and we can't wait to develop better games in the future by using what we learned.

What you can expect in future updates:

Hard Mode & Online Leaderboard

Localization for French and Turkish

Achievements

Optimisation, Polishes & Bug Fixes

Game Balance Fixes

Please visit our website to share your opinions, ideas or bugs you found: www.snougames.com