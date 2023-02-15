- New compactable items for bulk collection: Beach chairs, ladders, phonograph
- New "infinite" game modes without timers for all collection types
- Ability to throw trash items by holding down mouse button / controller trash button
- Minor performance updates and bug fixes
Garbage Truck Simulator update for 15 February 2023
Update 1.1
Patchnotes via Steam Community
