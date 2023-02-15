 Skip to content

Garbage Truck Simulator update for 15 February 2023

Update 1.1

Build 10559459

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • New compactable items for bulk collection: Beach chairs, ladders, phonograph
  • New "infinite" game modes without timers for all collection types
  • Ability to throw trash items by holding down mouse button / controller trash button
  • Minor performance updates and bug fixes

