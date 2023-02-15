Project Downfall now fully playable in Italian.

Buongiorno!

Project Downfall 1.0.4 has just dropped with a full Italian translation.

Huge kudos and thanks to Federica C, Gamba and Garyou Tensei. We owe the translation thanks to you!

We also got a Portugese (Br) build up for preview. It will be added officially to the game once it gets proof-read and thouroughly checked. To access the build with Portugese simply join the open public beta (no password needed) and your download should start. In case of anything let us know!

So that's it for this one.

Grazie & Obrigado!

The Downfall team,

Mike & Dawid