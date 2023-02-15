 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Project Downfall update for 15 February 2023

Project Downfall now fully playable in Italian.

Share · View all patches · Build 10559395 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Buongiorno!

Project Downfall 1.0.4 has just dropped with a full Italian translation.

Huge kudos and thanks to Federica C, Gamba and Garyou Tensei. We owe the translation thanks to you!

We also got a Portugese (Br) build up for preview. It will be added officially to the game once it gets proof-read and thouroughly checked. To access the build with Portugese simply join the open public beta (no password needed) and your download should start. In case of anything let us know!

So that's it for this one.

Grazie & Obrigado!

The Downfall team,

Mike & Dawid

Changed files in this update

Project Downfall Content Depot 992731
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link