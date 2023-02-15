- We have fixed some bugs in Buzz animation.
- We have fixed a sound bug in the crafters.
- We have fixed a bug in the experience improvements.
- We have fixed a bug in the animation that occurred when cutting a tree near another one.
- We have fixed several graphical bugs in the farm map.
- We have fixed a bug in the two player UI that kept the action bar of the second player always activated.
- We have updated the language translations.
Travellers Rest update for 15 February 2023
Patch v0.5.5.2
Patchnotes via Steam Community
