 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Travellers Rest update for 15 February 2023

Patch v0.5.5.2

Share · View all patches · Build 10559370 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • We have fixed some bugs in Buzz animation.
  • We have fixed a sound bug in the crafters.
  • We have fixed a bug in the experience improvements.
  • We have fixed a bug in the animation that occurred when cutting a tree near another one.
  • We have fixed several graphical bugs in the farm map.
  • We have fixed a bug in the two player UI that kept the action bar of the second player always activated.
  • We have updated the language translations.

Changed files in this update

Traveller's Rest Content Depot 1139981
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link