Karagon update for 15 February 2023

Even More Fixes

Build 10559340 · Last edited by Wendy

Hi everyone,
Thanks for all of your feedback, here is an update with some extra fixes for you.
  • Fixed robots sometimes still shooting plasma lasers even after all critical parts have been destroyed.
  • Fixed when riding a robot and defeating another robot with it you wouldn't get the reward.

More fixes and improvements coming, keep letting me know what you want changed and improved on our Discord or Steam Discussions and I will keep improving the game as long as it aligns with my vision for it, thank you!

