Patch #17 • V1033 Community Test

Share · View all patches · Build 10559212 · Last edited 15 February 2023 – 17:06:02 UTC by Wendy

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Patch #17 is now live on the Community Test beta branch!

A lot of work has been done on AI using ladders and doors, but please bear with us because it's a work in progress and the ladders in particular are not quite there yet.

Compound has received an optimization pass including foliage. Please keep in mind that the foliage may look off when anti-aliasing is disabled or set to FXAA. A fix is being worked on.

❓ How to join the Community Test beta branch

Right-click GROUND BRANCH in your Steam Library and select Properties…

in your Steam Library and select Click BETAS on the left-hand list menu

on the left-hand list menu Select 'communitytest - Community testing branch' from the drop-down menu

Steam will begin downloading the files for the new testing branch.>

🐞 Where to report bugs

You can report bugs and issues using any of these methods:

The in-game Bugs & Issues screen (press [Esc] once in-game and look along the top menu)

screen (press [Esc] once in-game and look along the top menu) The Steam forums: steamcommunity.com/app/16900/discussions/

The #bug-reports channel on the official GROUND BRANCH™ Discord

Your reports help us locate and fix issues faster, so keep them coming!

Patch notes