Patch #17 • V1033 Community Test

Patch #17 is now live on the Community Test beta branch!
A lot of work has been done on AI using ladders and doors, but please bear with us because it's a work in progress and the ladders in particular are not quite there yet.
Compound has received an optimization pass including foliage. Please keep in mind that the foliage may look off when anti-aliasing is disabled or set to FXAA. A fix is being worked on.
❓ How to join the Community Test beta branch
- Right-click GROUND BRANCH in your Steam Library and select Properties…
- Click BETAS on the left-hand list menu
- Select 'communitytest - Community testing branch' from the drop-down menu
Steam will begin downloading the files for the new testing branch.>
🐞 Where to report bugs
You can report bugs and issues using any of these methods:
- The in-game Bugs & Issues screen (press [Esc] once in-game and look along the top menu)
- The Steam forums: steamcommunity.com/app/16900/discussions/
- The #bug-reports channel on the official GROUND BRANCH™ Discord
Your reports help us locate and fix issues faster, so keep them coming!
Patch notes
Fixed City Hostage Rescue mission being incorrectly listed as co-op
Compound: significant performance optimization pass:
- Improved appearance and efficiency of all foliage (WIP; will not work well with FXAA or no anti-aliasing)
- Improved visuals and efficiency of the vista/backdrop
- Sharpened up lots of textures
- Improved the appearance of foliage and grass using custom normal maps — stops dark faces when grass is shadowed, removes need for subsurface lighting
- Improved look of grass when looking down or high sun angle
- Switched to a better looking simple wind material function, less glittery, looks more natural
- Deleted lots of unused assets, foliage types, textures etc. relating to Compound
Fix for glass in City being overly bright in night vision
Updated doors and ladders to fix bugs, tweak settings and add new features improving AI usage (WIP)
Stopped the player being able to run/jog if "Always Run" is set while playing as hostage
Added missing collision to hookah model
Updated double doors to use mirror opening, so both doors open at once
Updated 747, Creek and City doors and ladders
Cleaned up doors/ladders/navmesh for better AI usage on Depot, Docks, Power Station, Rig, Small Town, Storage Facility, Tanker and The Farm (also added navmesh to The Farm so AI should work better if you place it there in a custom mission)
Updated "Advanced AI Settings" menu: fixed elements running over/into each other and improved overall layout
Minor UI style and consistency pass on various dialogs and buttons
Started UI pass on Time/Weather Settings menu
Restored minimap to Compound (map was missing on Ops Board and Tablet)
Fixed some light portal and mesh culling issues in Run Down
Fixed missing rust normal map in oil rig material when puddles are disabled
Restrained players (Hostage Rescue) can no longer pick up items
Fixed voting timeouts for passed and failed votes not being taken into account (defaults of 60 and 180 seconds used regardless), and greatly reduced minimum timeouts (for ease of testing and to give people what they want)
Rebuilt cover points in all maps
Hide vote widgets after votes ended (hopefully to fix votes hanging around when done)
Changed default reticle brightness setting to change range (is now 0–4 rather than 0–5, so removed "None" as option) and added "Automatic" setting (corresponding to most recent change where brightness is determined based on time of day)
