Falinere Fantasy Playtest update for 15 February 2023

Minor Path - QoL changes

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • Updated Alchemy and Inventory Menu's to state what command removes the menu itself

  • Fixed How To Play window to properly state that you cannot change classes while in combat

  • Updated Info command to include Stack Types for classes

  • Join counter added during window for combat

  • Fixed Regen (was not actually healing on turn start)

  • Updated the skills window to state what level you unlock a skill if you haven't unlocked it yet

  • Added enemy PFPs

  • Can no longer make a buy purchase in the middle of a sentence

