-
Updated Alchemy and Inventory Menu's to state what command removes the menu itself
-
Fixed How To Play window to properly state that you cannot change classes while in combat
-
Updated Info command to include Stack Types for classes
-
Join counter added during window for combat
-
Fixed Regen (was not actually healing on turn start)
-
Updated the skills window to state what level you unlock a skill if you haven't unlocked it yet
-
Added enemy PFPs
-
Can no longer make a buy purchase in the middle of a sentence
Falinere Fantasy Playtest update for 15 February 2023
Minor Path - QoL changes
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update