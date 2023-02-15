1.2.1f3: New weapons, new reworked animations and various bug fixes.

Hi everyone,

This is the list of the most important changes for latest update:

New features:

•Added Owen Gun.

•Added new BAR 1918 variant.

•Reworked animations for Colt m1911.

•Reworked animations for BAR.

•Reworked animations for Enfield (both variants).

•Reworked animations for MP40.

•Added some new Map Editor props.

Fixes:

•Fully reworked pause settings to load faster and to be more user friendly.

•Fixes in heightmap import in Map Editor.

•Fixed wrong tetxures in some items and vehicles.

•Fixed Japanese mortar nomenclature.

•Fixed occasional bugs with skin color.

•Fixed a bug where sometimes player's weapon stopped shooting.

•Many other fixes from Feedbacks gathered on the Discord server.

In case you didn't know we have defined a precise roadmap for the next month of development and you can read it here.

We keep improving all features of the base game and as always we will be going on listening to suggestions from people inside the Steam Discussions and the Discord server.

The updates for the base game we are constantly releasing are very expansive, so if you are interested on giving us a hand to make a better work, this is our Patreon. All the money raised from this will be spent to make a better game.



Thank you all,

Marco