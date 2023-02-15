 Skip to content

My Garage update for 15 February 2023

UPDATE 16/02

Build 10558964 · Last edited by Wendy

Car physics overhaul
New main store building
Added closing times for shops, junkyard and other services (except gas stations)
Most will be open 8-18 - exception -food store in town works till 22
Reason for that is adding NPC traders in future updates
Fixed lag when using wrench (reason was all car bolts being enabled - now I limit them to only reachable)

