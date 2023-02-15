Join the Beta: Map Editor with Steam Workshop functionality now open

Share · View all patches · Build 10558958 · Last edited 15 February 2023 – 17:09:12 UTC by Wendy

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Citizens of the Federation, attention!

The time has come to put your strategic skills to the test. We are proud to announce that the Beta for the Map Editor and Steam Workshop functionality is now open for Starship Troopers: Terran Command. Get ready to take control of the battlefield and build new maps to show the Bugs what humanity is made of.

How do I access the Open Beta Branch?

It’s this simple:

Right-Click on Starship Troopers: Terran Command in your list of games in the Steam Library.

Select "Properties".

In the menu that appears, select the BETAS tab on the left side.

Click the drop-down list and you will see "beta - Open Beta" as an option. Select it. You can now close the Preferences Menu.

Steam should now automatically update your game to the Open Beta Branch. If it does not start automatically, click the Update button.

In order to access the Steam Workshop for the game, you also need to join the Starship Troopers: Terran Command Workshop beta Steam user group:

Open the group: https://steamcommunity.com/groups/sttcworkshopbeta

In the top right click the green button to join the group.

You should now be able to access the Steam Workshop if you go to “Community Hub” → “Workshop”.

You can now Subscribe to Steam Workshop Items. Afterwards, they should show up in the game’s scenarios menu. Currently, you need to restart the game for new subscriptions to show up.

Publishing scenarios to the Steam Workshop can be done from inside the Scenario Editor.

Your feedback is critical to our mission

We encourage you to share your thoughts and suggestions on the STTC Discord channel.

For the Federation!

Open beta update v2.3.4

Editor features:

Steam Workshop support (BETA) You can subscribe to scenarios in the Steam Workshop, after which they will show up in the Scenarios screen (after restarting the game). You can publish scenarios directly to Steam workshop from the scenario editor, by clicking “Publish” inside the scenario editor. Steam workshop is currently in beta, to gain access to the workshop you need to join a STTC workshop beta group. Instructions to do this are in the main menu of the game on the beta branch.

Reworked Editor UI: many parts of the editor have been polished for a more user friendly experience. Trigger system ui was completely restructured and cleaned up.

Support free rotation of all decorations using "shift".

Added filter box for decorations panel.

New scenario save/load panel, replaces the “Custom Scenarios” part of the Scenarios screen.

Extended control groups:

Units can now be assigned to multiple control groups.

Turrets & bases can also be added to control groups.

Controls have been changed to support adding to multiple control groups by default. Ctrl + <Num> creates a control group without removing the units from existing groups. ALT + <Num> creates a group and removes units from the existing groups.



Fixes: