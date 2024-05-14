 Skip to content

What the Fog update for 14 May 2024

What the Fog is OUT NOW!

14 May 2024

Patchnotes via Steam Community


What the Fog, the brand new co-op roguelite you didn’t even know you wanted is OUT NOW!

It’s been such a thrill to keep this project a secret right up until its surprise launch.

If you’re here you probably already know that What the Fog is…

• a chaotic 2-player co-op roguelite, set in the world of Dead by Daylight
• a non-stop experience that’ll have you running, jumping, dashing, and shooting to escape swarms of angry monsters, even after you die
• a roguelite for anyone – with 8 different difficulty options, and an innovative support mechanic to keep your teammate alive long enough to revive you

And there’s still more to discover, like…

• 12 unique skills for each of your characters, to try to become the most OP Sorcerer (Dwight), Rogue (Claudette) or Paladin (Feng Min) you can be
• Procedurally generated levels and 37 unique Runes to keep every playthrough fresh and chaotic
• 9 distinct monsters to fight, with elite variants and oversized boss versions of each!
• A single-player mode for those preferring to do their escaping and monster-killing alone

If you’ve got further questions, check out our FAQ for more details!

Now get the fog out of here and go play the game!

