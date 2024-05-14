What the Fog is OUT NOW!

Share · View all patches · Build 10558954 · Last edited 14 May 2024 – 15:09:25 UTC by Wendy

What the Fog, the brand new co-op roguelite you didn’t even know you wanted is OUT NOW!

It’s been such a thrill to keep this project a secret right up until its surprise launch.

If you’re here you probably already know that What the Fog is…

• a chaotic 2-player co-op roguelite, set in the world of Dead by Daylight

• a non-stop experience that’ll have you running, jumping, dashing, and shooting to escape swarms of angry monsters, even after you die

• a roguelite for anyone – with 8 different difficulty options, and an innovative support mechanic to keep your teammate alive long enough to revive you

And there’s still more to discover, like…

• 12 unique skills for each of your characters, to try to become the most OP Sorcerer (Dwight), Rogue (Claudette) or Paladin (Feng Min) you can be

• Procedurally generated levels and 37 unique Runes to keep every playthrough fresh and chaotic

• 9 distinct monsters to fight, with elite variants and oversized boss versions of each!

• A single-player mode for those preferring to do their escaping and monster-killing alone

If you’ve got further questions, check out our FAQ for more details!

Now get the fog out of here and go play the game!