New buildable factorys - New economy distance multiplier bonus ++

New buildable factory buildings
New Construction tools (needed for making the other factories)
--Construction tool Factory
--Heavy Goods Factory
Changes to how clients connect
New economy distance multiplier bonus.
(distance multiplier that pays you a bonus the further the distance from pickup location to the drop off location)
Added Loco inspcection Menu f9 (currently shows locos type and id)
Improved textures performace when using many of the same wagon / train (for many vehicles)
Changed files in this update