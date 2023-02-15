New buildable factorys - New economy distance multiplier bonus ++

Share · View all patches · Build 10558921 · Last edited 15 February 2023 – 16:09:26 UTC by Wendy

New buildable factory buildings

New Construction tools (needed for making the other factories)

--Construction tool Factory

--Heavy Goods Factory

Changes to how clients connect

New economy distance multiplier bonus.

(distance multiplier that pays you a bonus the further the distance from pickup location to the drop off location)

Added Loco inspcection Menu f9 (currently shows locos type and id)

Improved textures performace when using many of the same wagon / train (for many vehicles)