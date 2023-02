We're thrilled to announce the release of Omnify Hotspot 4.2. This release contains several improvements based on your feedback. Please send your comments and suggestions to us, we like to read and use them!

Windows on ARM

Omnify Hotspot now supports Windows 10 and 11 PCs that are powered by ARM64 processors.

What else?

The network driver has been updated and the issues that you've reported have all been fixed.