Mahokenshi - Patch Notes 1

Hello Samurai,

Thank you all for your immense amount of support with the launch of Mahokenshi. We have been listening to your feedback and have our first patch for the game now live. Stay tuned for more updates and fixes to come!

New Feature:

• Keyboard Inputs can now be changed in Settings

Debug:

• Reduce cost effect is now working as intended

• Firestorm card is now working as intended

• Poison Shuriken card is now working as intended

• Cancel button is now localized when playing a card with a discard cost

• Localization bugs reported have been fixed

• Credits updated to feature Localization team

• Missing SFX added & SFX bug fixed

• Stats modifiers removed from cards description when in Dojo and Shrine

• Fixed a bug where the camera got stuck after an event spawning a samurai

• Fixed some issues with terrain on Tainted Lands mission

• Added animations to charge attack cards (Trample & Tackle)



Balancing:

• Reduced surveil for Corrupted Armor Oni from 2 to 1

• Increased Corrupted Goblin Minion Health from 8 to 10

• Increased power for Protective Tablet talisman from 3 to 8