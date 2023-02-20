 Skip to content

Tank Commander update for 20 February 2023

Update 1

Update 1

Build 10558798

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Increased turret toss frequency.
  • Added music to level 2 start.
  • Adjusted AI engine sound attenuation.
  • Fixed bug causing both minigun barrels to spin.
  • Fixed bug causing Level 1 intro comms to spawn on Load.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2228451
