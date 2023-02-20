- Increased turret toss frequency.
- Added music to level 2 start.
- Adjusted AI engine sound attenuation.
- Fixed bug causing both minigun barrels to spin.
- Fixed bug causing Level 1 intro comms to spawn on Load.
Tank Commander update for 20 February 2023
Update 1
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update