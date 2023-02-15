NURSES ARE READY FOR DUTY

Hello Lewd Tribe!

Today is the release of the NURSE UPDATE for SEXTS!

The update includes a new complete theme made of 40 Nurse lewd pictures! Ten of them are available in the free to play version and 30 in the DLC that comes with the update.

The DLC is 25% off for a week (and +25% in the bundle!).

This update also has a lot of new little changes made with the feedback of the community, here is the complete patch note (v1.1):

What's New?

NEW - Nurse theme is here: +10 free pics +30 in the DLC.

This is the fourth and last DLC for SEXTS, I received awesome feedback but a many of you would love to see something more porn and a gameplay more interesting than typing. I already started thinking about it and I have some ideas!

NEW - Adding a "restart" button for people hunting some achievements.

IMPROVEMENT - The Gallery now displays the unlocked pictures in yellow like in the level selection.

IMPROVEMENT - You can now click on the little dot to change the page in Level selection and Gallery!

IMPROVEMENT - I added a dozens of new words to the pool, thanks to our awesome community on Discord!

Thanks to Midplapple, Blue Phoenix, leec, Klamos, GDAnime, chaosttc, Chaotic Legend, Celestines, BDP713, Indo2002, Cryingforyou?, Rilyka, Onyx_knae059, Phrost, Kiss of Kill, Tamayua, Camper-Hunter, Masafor, ironthigh, Kamehawk! but also Orz and Klamos for the translations.

IMPROVEMENT - Very Hard mode, I added 5 seconds to the chrono to make it easier and 10 seconds for some languages!

IMPROVEMENT - Rework of some UI (almost everywhere we moved, change size and re-arranged stuff).

IMPROVEMENT - I improved the visual of some waifus so they can be as gorgeous as possible!



Thank you everyone for your tremendous support and don't hesitate to check our other game:

