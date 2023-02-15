WW2 Rebuilder | Major Patch 1.3

Hello Builders!

Patch notes:

Improved physics of a dragged objects by crane for more controllable behavior

Objects that are attached to crane rope can no longer hit the vehicle

Resized silo on Essen map, improved behavior of the map quest objects

Crane camera changed perspective and added rotation for better driving experience

London map general collisions improved

Clean & Decorate sub-tasks progress added to main mission widget for better clarity of progress

Dunkirk plane and boat have increased friction with the ground so they drift less

Fixed blocker where flipped on back Dunkirk plane couldn't be cut using a cutting torch

Dunkirk plane should no longer clip under landscape

Fixed stuck spot on Hamburg pier

Fixed drowning bug loop on Hamburg map

Deleted clipping street bollards on Hamburg

Mouse invert not saving properly after game restart

Prevent simultaneous use of F and LMB that lead to objects shrink down

Wheelbarrow inventory saving fix

Increasing garbage cleanup quest by props projection fixed

Bus is now pushed from the London bus hole when it's filled

Lympne jeep trailer re-spawn after map reload fixed

Permanent outlines on finished interactions if mesh was highlighted and fixed

Exit from Sandbox mode leads to Poland map now

Fixed crash that sometimes occurred on starting a new mission

Deleted outdated journal hints

Fixed unnecessary quest marks on London

Translations bug fixes

