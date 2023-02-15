WW2 Rebuilder | Major Patch 1.3

Hello Builders!
We prepared for you new major WW2 Rebuilder update!
We get your reports on Community forum, via reviews, on discord and on e-mail (support@madnetic-games.com). We try to respond as fast as we can and keep track of all the feedback, so please, be patient. The fastest way to reach us is via discord channel, which you can join here -> [click]
Remember to check your files integrity first, it solves a lot of problems beforehand - Verify Integrity of Game Files
Thank you for all your support! We hope that these new changes will help you enjoy WW2 Rebuilder as you should.
Patch notes:
- Improved physics of a dragged objects by crane for more controllable behavior
- Objects that are attached to crane rope can no longer hit the vehicle
- Resized silo on Essen map, improved behavior of the map quest objects
- Crane camera changed perspective and added rotation for better driving experience
- London map general collisions improved
- Clean & Decorate sub-tasks progress added to main mission widget for better clarity of progress
- Dunkirk plane and boat have increased friction with the ground so they drift less
- Fixed blocker where flipped on back Dunkirk plane couldn't be cut using a cutting torch
- Dunkirk plane should no longer clip under landscape
- Fixed stuck spot on Hamburg pier
- Fixed drowning bug loop on Hamburg map
- Deleted clipping street bollards on Hamburg
- Mouse invert not saving properly after game restart
- Prevent simultaneous use of F and LMB that lead to objects shrink down
- Wheelbarrow inventory saving fix
- Increasing garbage cleanup quest by props projection fixed
- Bus is now pushed from the London bus hole when it's filled
- Lympne jeep trailer re-spawn after map reload fixed
- Permanent outlines on finished interactions if mesh was highlighted and fixed
- Exit from Sandbox mode leads to Poland map now
- Fixed crash that sometimes occurred on starting a new mission
- Deleted outdated journal hints
- Fixed unnecessary quest marks on London
- Translations bug fixes
Keep the bug reports and feedback coming, we are extremely thankful for all of it! It helps us make our game better!
