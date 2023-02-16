Waronoi major update

Hi. Markus Frykberg the developer of Waronoi here. I'm very proud to announce I'm partnering up with MicroProse as a publisher for Waronoi. With their long time experience and love for wargames in particular, I think we have a very exciting future to look forward to.

Patch notes

Features

Replays of games can be saved to file.

Favourite maps can be saved to file.

Restarting the exact same battle is now possible in single player from within the game.

A score graph of army values can be viewed at the end of a battle.

New strikes

Fire strike: Damage over time.

Fuel air bomb: Strong area of effect strike with long deploy time.

Smoke strikes: Units in the area of effect are harder to hit.

Medevac: 100% Refund your units in the area of effect.

Bugs

Menu UI now rescales for aspect ratios wider then 16/9.

The Waronoi manual now rescales for aspect ratios wider then 16/9.

Music no longer resets when going to main menu from settings

Map code tooltip does now disappear on mouse pointer exit

The chat window no longer blocks inputs on the replay panel.

The "Your Hq was destroyed screen" GUI animation no longer comes back if you hide and unhide the GUI after you Hq was destroyed.

Improvements

Hotkey reference make easier to find: Hotkeys reference tab on the side of the in game Gui with the text hotkeys on it.

Hotkeys reference tab also start open if advisor is on, which is default for the first time you start the game.

Player colors / Team colors unclear: Unique player colors is now default the first time you start the. Game. The option can be more easily found with the new hotkey panel.

A severe warning now plays when your Hq is under attack.

Lobby improvements

”Click to add a bot” Text is now visible on empty slot as the master client.

The ready box now has a '√' instead of an 'X', to make it less confusing.

Inspect map button placed next to the "generate new map" button, to make it easier to find.

Steam achievements

Challenge novice: Complete the first challenge act I.

Challenge expert: Complete the first challenge act II.

Challenge master: Complete the first challenge act III.

Singleplayer novice: Complete 1 custom game.

Singleplayer expert: Complete 10 custom games.

Singleplayer master: Complete 100 custom games.

Multiplayer novice: Complete 1 multiplayer game.

Multiplayer expert: Complete 10 multiplayer games.

Multiplayer master: Complete 100 multiplayer games.

It's personal: Kill 1 enemy Hq with your Hq.

Leading from the frontline: Kill 25 units with your Hq.

Head hunter: Kill 2 Hqs with a Hunter killer.

Clean sweep: Kill 7 enemy Hqs.

From the shadows: Kill 2 Hqs with a Stealth squad.

It's a damn minigun: Kill 25 units with a Terminator tank.

Blue on blue: Kill 1 enemy Hq with friendly splash damage from their own rocket artillery.

Scammed: Steal 1800$ from an enemy victory location with a hacker.

One shot, 100+ kills: Kill an enemy Hq with 100+ subordinates.

Save our veterans: Save units with a total of 25+ kills with a single medevac.

Smells like victory: Deal 450% damage with a single fire strike.