-Aesthetic additions to all of the Moon Base areas

-Added design to the Space Area of the Derelict Space Shuttle

-Added numerous targeting laser satellites surrounding the Derelict Space Shuttle

-Fixed crash when using the Black Hole Portal after Smashing Boulders with the hammer that was isolated to individual rooms