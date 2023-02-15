 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Halo Infinite update for 15 February 2023

Packed Punch Bulldog Coating | Enlightened Path Effects

Share · View all patches · Build 10558556 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

This Bulldog's bite sure does pack a punch.

Complete all of your Weekly Challenges and the Ultimate Challenge to earn this week’s Ultimate Reward – the Packed Punch coating for your CQS48 Bulldog.

A new Ultimate Reward will become available every week, so be sure to keep an eye on your Challenges and take advantage of these free rewards.

No Spartan is deadlier than those that have mastered the art of battle meditation.

Discover inner peace with the Enlightened Path Mythic Effect Set, covering the battlefield in flower petals, and show off the Grand Play emblem.

Step onto the battlefield with a newfound sense of zen.

Changed depots in nightly branch

View more data in app history for build 10558556
MGS B Content Depot 1240441
Depot 1521622
Depot 1521623
MGS B HD (1708090) Depot Depot 1708090
MGS B C1 (1708091) Depot Depot 1708091
MGS B C1 HD (1708092) Depot Depot 1708092
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link