Packed Punch Bulldog Coating | Enlightened Path Effects

Build 10558556 · Last edited 15 February 2023 – 14:59:23 UTC

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

This Bulldog's bite sure does pack a punch.

Complete all of your Weekly Challenges and the Ultimate Challenge to earn this week’s Ultimate Reward – the Packed Punch coating for your CQS48 Bulldog.

A new Ultimate Reward will become available every week, so be sure to keep an eye on your Challenges and take advantage of these free rewards.

No Spartan is deadlier than those that have mastered the art of battle meditation.

Discover inner peace with the Enlightened Path Mythic Effect Set, covering the battlefield in flower petals, and show off the Grand Play emblem.

Step onto the battlefield with a newfound sense of zen.