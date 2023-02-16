3, 2, 1 We have a liftoff!

Engines had their final checks and are ready to launch Interkosmos 2000 onto Steam. We know how much you’ve all been anticipating this space journey and we’re happy that our game is finally available on all major VR headsets.

Don’t hesitate and take advantage of the 10% launch discount while it lasts (till Thursday 23rd)! Now make sure you’re strapped into your seat before we lose gravity in the shuttle.

Some of the key features of Interkosmos 2000:

Experience the feeling of an astronaut: manage engines, control navigation and guidance systems, maintain environmental systems, solve problems that may arise, dock with space stations, avoid asteroids and other obstacles, experience a virtual flight over Earth and re-enter Earth's atmosphere.

Try out a fascinating story mode that takes you from launch to landing.

Immerse yourself in a world with extraordinary graphics and admire the galactic panorama as you journey through space in a capsule inspired by real shuttles filled with buttons, switches and levers. The experience will be even more realistic thanks to surround sound effects.

Enjoy the thrilling story mode and fly through space in an open sandbox mode.

The game has come a long way since its release on Meta Quest Store and with today’s release new languages have been added: German, French, Spanish and Chinese.

We hope you enjoy that wild space ride, conclude your mission successfully and return safely to be hailed as a true space-hero!

Safe Flight!

Yours,

Ovid Works