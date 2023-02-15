Closed Alpha v0.11.0775

After user feedback and issue reports we tested boarding exensively and found and reproduced a bunch of (sometimes game breaking) issues. We therefore decided to release one more patch before the next big update that we started working on. Thanks for anyone reporting issues! I'm sure many of these issues would have flown under the radar for much longer if we didn't receive issue reports so quicly.
Added:
- Proper damage state for triple repeater cannon
- More Kickstarter Characters that were submitted late
Fixed:
- Soft lock that occured when enemy captain was the last to die during boarding
- Errors being thrown by harpoons and throwing hooks, potentially causing more issues.
- Floating skull getting stuck during boarding because it couldn't jump between ships
- Boarding UI not in sync with actual boarding state
- Rope pull causing ship speeds to be 0 with enough ropes, potentially causing a soft lock
- Flood level not showing for enemy ships
- Captain command hotkeys not working
- Not being able to jump from frigate to other ships.
- Boarding connections despawning too early, potentially trapping the player on the enemy ship.
- Job resources being taken from other ship during boarding.
- Blueprints can be stacked.
- Visual layering issue when jumping between ships.
- Enemy crew sometimes getting stuck when manning cannons
- Error when hauling resources while selling them.
- Incorrect cannon points for Carrack, allowing the player to place more cannons than intended.
